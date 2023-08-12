WATCH: Jalen Carter’s impressive first NFL snap

There might not be any starters to watch, but the Eagles-Ravens preseason game gives us a chance to see the rookies for the first time with live reps, and after months of wondering, we now know that Jalen Carter at No. 9 was definitely a steal.

Sure, it’s not like Carter was going against Baltimore's starters, but he still managed to get past the line — and third-year player out of Georgia — and get to the quarterback for a near-sack. The way the rookie DT got inside to disrupt the play was beautiful and feels like something we’re going to see a lot more of as the weeks go on.

Some of the other rookies, like Nolan Smith and Kelee Ringo, had some mistakes early on, but that’s to be expected in their first taste of NFL action. Now’s the perfect time to make mistakes and learn from them, now, before the season starts.