Quez Watkins injury: Eagles wide receiver misses Ravens preseason game

The Eagles’ WR didn’t play in Saturday’s preseason opener after suffering a hamstring injury late in the week.

By Alexis Chassen
NFL: JUN 08 Philadelphia Eagles OTA Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

We learned ahead of the Eagles-Ravens preseason game that Philly’s starters wouldn’t be playing, but Ross Tucker announced on the NFL Network broadcast that Quez Watkins wasn’t playing due to a hamstring injury sustained late in the week.

Watkins has made some big plays throughout camp, but it’ll be interesting what Olamide Zaccheaus might be able to do with more reps.

The Eagles are carrying a lot of wide receivers at the moment, with 12 named to the 90-man roster. Obviously, several will end up cut or on the practice squad, and there are three rookies who could also benefit from more live reps.

It didn’t sound like a long term concern for Watkins, and missing the preseason isn’t the end of the world, even if it’s not ideal. Hamstring injuries can sometimes linger, but hopefully with a little rehab, he’ll be back sooner rather than later.

