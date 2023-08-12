Quez Watkins injury: Eagles wide receiver misses Ravens preseason game

We learned ahead of the Eagles-Ravens preseason game that Philly’s starters wouldn’t be playing, but Ross Tucker announced on the NFL Network broadcast that Quez Watkins wasn’t playing due to a hamstring injury sustained late in the week.

Per @RossTuckerNFL in the broadcast, Quez Watkins tweaked a hammy late in practice this week and will not play tonight and could miss the combined practices. You gotta think Olamide Zaccheaus gets more run. — rob kuestner (@rkuestnernbc10) August 12, 2023

Watkins has made some big plays throughout camp, but it’ll be interesting what Olamide Zaccheaus might be able to do with more reps.

The Eagles are carrying a lot of wide receivers at the moment, with 12 named to the 90-man roster. Obviously, several will end up cut or on the practice squad, and there are three rookies who could also benefit from more live reps.

It didn’t sound like a long term concern for Watkins, and missing the preseason isn’t the end of the world, even if it’s not ideal. Hamstring injuries can sometimes linger, but hopefully with a little rehab, he’ll be back sooner rather than later.