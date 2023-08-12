Eagles vs. Ravens game updates

The Philadelphia Eagles will finally kick-off the 2023 NFL preseason on Saturday night against the Baltimore Ravens.

We don’t expect to see much, if any, of the starters, but Saturday’s game is an important opportunity for some of the new guys and plenty of the depth players looking for a roster spot — whether that’s in Philly or elsewhere. These game reps will be really valuable for both players and for the coaches, particularly for the new coordinators Brian Johnson (OC) and Sean Desai (DC) as they work through any communication issues prior to the season.

Head coach Nick Sirianni said that he wants to win whenever they take the field, whether that’s in the preseason or regular season, so whichever players are getting snaps, the expectation is for them to play at a high level.

What are you most excited for, or hoping to see, when the Eagles take the field?

