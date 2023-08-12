Eagles vs. Ravens preseason watching guide

The Philadelphia Eagles open the 2023 NFL preseason on the road against the Baltimore Ravens. Head coach Nick Sirianni didn’t give too much insight into the team’s plan to play, or not play, the starters on Saturday night, but even if they do see the field, it likely won’t be for long.

Still, there’s plenty to be excited about even if the ones don’t get many reps. There has been a lot of movement and questions about the linebacker position, especially in the new defense under DC Sean Desai, so it’ll be interesting to see some of the new veterans, and some of the young depth guys, get some game-like opportunities.

The second- and third-team offensive lineman will also be playing for a roster spot on Saturday night. It’s a group that is very deep, but also very uncertain. The team brought back veterans Dennis Kelly and Josh Andrews, and also have rookie Tyler Steen. It’ll also be a good opportunity for Cam Jurgens to get some game reps at right guard.

Despite it just being a preseason game, Sirianni said that he wants to win every time they take the field, even if that means trying to break the Ravens’ NFL streak of consecutive preseason game victories — which currently sits at 23 games.

There will be a few familiar faces on the Ravens sidelines, including former Eagles WR Nelson Agholor, and CBs Kevon Seymour and Daryl Worley.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the game.

TV Schedule

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Channel: NFL Network

Location: M&T Bank Stadium | Baltimore, MD

Radio: SportsRadio 94WIP

Online Streaming

FuboTV | NFL+

The Eagles are underdogs in their preseason opener.

Philadelphia Eagles: +5 (+170)

Baltimore Ravens: -5 (-205)

Over/under: 36

Social Media Information

Eagles 2023 Preseason Schedule

Week 1 - at Baltimore Ravens (Aug. 12, 7:00 PM ET, NFL Network)

Week 2 - vs. Cleveland Browns (Aug. 17, 7:30 PM ET, NFL Network)

Week 3 - vs. Indianapolis Colts (Aug. 24, 8:00 PM ET, Amazon Prime)

Eagles 2023 Regular Season Schedule

Week 1 - at New England Patriots (Sept. 10, 4:25 PM ET, CBS)

Week 2 - vs Minnesota Vikings (Sept. 14, 8:15 PM ET, Amazon Prime) Thursday Night Football

Week 3 - at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Sept. 25, 7:15 PM ET, ABC) Monday Night Football

Week 4 - vs. Washington Commanders (Oct. 1, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 5 - at Los Angeles Rams (Oct. 8, 4:05 PM ET, FOX)

Week 6 - at New York Jets (Oct. 15, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

Week 7 - vs. Miami Dolphins (Oct. 22, 8:20 PM ET, NBC) Sunday Night Football*

*Kelly Green uniform debut

Week 8 - at Washington Commanders (Oct. 29, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 9 - vs. Dallas Cowboys (Nov. 5, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

Week 10 - BYE WEEK

Week 11 - at Kansas City Chiefs (Nov. 20, 8:15 PM ET, ESPN/ABC) Monday Night Football

Week 12 - vs Buffalo Bills (Nov. 26, 4:25 PM ET, CBS)

Week 13 - vs San Francisco 49ers (Dec. 3, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

Week 14 - at Dallas Cowboys (Dec. 10, 8:20 PM ET, NBC) Sunday Night Football

Week 15 - at Seattle Seahawks (Dec. 17, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

Week 16 - vs. New York Giants (Dec. 25, 4:30 PM ET, FOX)

Week 17 - vs Arizona Cardinals (Dec. 31, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 18 - at New York Giants (TBD)