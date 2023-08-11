Eagles fans think Myles Jack will be a starter in Week 1

Eagles second-year linebacker Nakobe Dean returned to practice ahead of the team’s preseason opener, but whether he’ll see any playing time is questionable as he comes back from an ankle injury. With Dean potentially sidelined, newcomers Myles Jack and Zach Cunningham will get some much-needed reps as they still adjust to the defense.

We asked earlier this week who fans think will be the Eagles’ starting duo in Week 1, and people overwhelmingly think Dean and Jack are going to be the guys.

Jack spoke recently about training with Budda Baker this offseason, despite being unsigned, and credited his friend for helping him stay in shape and stay motivated. The LB said that the biggest thing right now is for him to learn the defense, but that LB coach D.J. Eliot was doing a good job of keeping things simple for him.

He admitted that it was an unusual offseason, but Jack talked about how it allowed him to really look at things he was good at and where he had flaws, and come back a better football player.

We still have a few weeks before we know what the official depth chart will look like, but at least we’ll have some opportunities to see the potential of the new and depth players at the linebacker position.

