NFL Preseason Week 1 Friday Games

The preseason is back in full swing, and that continues Friday night with six games, including two NFC East teams — Giants vs. Lions and Commanders vs. Browns. Only two games will be televised nationally, however, Packers vs. Bengals and Broncos vs. Cardinals. The late game will be the first chance we have to see Jonathan Gannon in a head coach role following his departure as the Eagles DC.
Online Streaming
Friday, August 11
7:00 PM ET: Green Bay Packers vs. Cincinnati Bengals (NFL Network)
Packers: -4 (-192)
Bengals: +4 (+160)
O/U: 35
7:00 PM ET: New York Giants vs. Detroit Lions
Giants: -1.5 (-130)
Lions: +1.5 (+110)
O/U: 35
7:00 PM ET: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Steelers: -3 (-162)
Bucs: +3 (+136)
O/U: 40
7:00 PM ET: Atlanta Falcons vs. Miami Dolphins
Falcons: -1.5 (-130)
Dolphins: +1.5 (+110)
O/U: 37
7:30 PM ET: Washington Commanders vs. Cleveland Browns
Commanders: +3 (+142)
Browns: -3 (-170)
O/U: 39
10:00 PM ET: Denver Broncos vs. Arizona Cardinals (NFL Network)
Broncos: -6 (-258)
Cardinals: +6 (+210)
O/U: 37.5
Note: This is an open thread. Discuss the Week 1 preseason Friday games here in the comment section.
