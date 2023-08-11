NFL Preseason Week 1 Friday Games

The preseason is back in full swing, and that continues Friday night with six games, including two NFC East teams — Giants vs. Lions and Commanders vs. Browns. Only two games will be televised nationally, however, Packers vs. Bengals and Broncos vs. Cardinals. The late game will be the first chance we have to see Jonathan Gannon in a head coach role following his departure as the Eagles DC.

Read on for more information on how to watch Friday night’s games.

Online Streaming

FuboTV | NFL+

Friday, August 11

7:00 PM ET: Green Bay Packers vs. Cincinnati Bengals (NFL Network)

Odds via DraftKings:

Packers: -4 (-192)

Bengals: +4 (+160)

O/U: 35

7:00 PM ET: New York Giants vs. Detroit Lions

Odds via DraftKings:

Giants: -1.5 (-130)

Lions: +1.5 (+110)

O/U: 35

7:00 PM ET: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Odds via DraftKings:

Steelers: -3 (-162)

Bucs: +3 (+136)

O/U: 40

7:00 PM ET: Atlanta Falcons vs. Miami Dolphins

Odds via DraftKings:

Falcons: -1.5 (-130)

Dolphins: +1.5 (+110)

O/U: 37

7:30 PM ET: Washington Commanders vs. Cleveland Browns

Odds via DraftKings:

Commanders: +3 (+142)

Browns: -3 (-170)

O/U: 39

10:00 PM ET: Denver Broncos vs. Arizona Cardinals (NFL Network)

Odds via DraftKings:

Broncos: -6 (-258)

Cardinals: +6 (+210)

O/U: 37.5

Note: This is an open thread. Discuss the Week 1 preseason Friday games here in the comment section.