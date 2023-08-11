Eagles News: Cam Jurgens wins “stock up” media poll

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Eagles training camp player stock up/stock down media poll - PhillyVoice

For full disclosure, my vote was for Cam Jurgens, who entered camp with the burden of beating out rookie Tyler Steen for the starting RG job. In my opinion, Steen has played well to start camp, but Jurgens was simply better, and appears more than ready for his first season as a full-time starter. That camp battle never really materialized, and Jurgens quickly left no doubt that he is the guy. [BLG Note: Nicholas Morrow and Nakobe Dean were top two in the “stock down” category.]

Eagles Training Camp Practice Notes: Don’t sleep on Josh Jobe - BGN

Prior to training camp, I saw a good number of 53-man roster predictions that did not have Josh Jobe making the team. It’s apparent by now he’s a lock to not only make the roster but to be the top outside cornerback option behind Darius Slay and James Bradberry. Perhaps he could even be a starter in the future? We’ll see about that. For now, Jobe is looking like a quality backup. The Alabama alumnus broke up three passes pretty early into practice. One of the PBUs came while covering A.J. Brown. Another came when he knocked the ball down at the catch point against Joseph Ngata. While Jobe’s height is merely average (54 percentile) for his position, his arms are pretty long (87 percentile) and allow him to disrupt the offense.

Eagles training camp Day 10 practice recap - BGN Radio

Brandon Lee Gowton takes you through the tenth day of training camp action. BLG also talks MVPs, LVPs, and play of the day awards! Interact with us on Twitter: @BrandonGowton, @JimmyKempski, @BGN_Radio, @BleedingGreen. Check out Wrong Crowd Beer Company! (21 or older.) Use discount code BGN20 at RighteousFelon.com for 20% off your order! Same promotion applies at WildRangerPet.com. Contact Kristin Roach at RoachRealtors.com.

Ranking the top 15 players at each position on the O-line entering the 2023 season (Top 75) - Trench Warfare

11. Jordan Mailata - Mailata is a high tier two/low tier one run-blocker and tier four pass-blocker with the size, movement skills and power to clear lanes on the ground and blot out rushers in the Eagles play-action/RPO heavy scheme. He is one half of the biggest left side of the line in the NFL with LG Landon Dickerson, forming a battering ram on opposing defenses. Mailata is still working on fine-tuning proper set points, depth and strike timing in the true drop-back passing game that leads to higher variance than you’d want. At three years into his football playing life, he is at a great spot with upside to still improve the finer aspects of playing the position.

2023 NFL position group rankings: Best, worst team units - ESPN+

OFFENSIVE LINE. Best: Philadelphia Eagles. Four starters return, with Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson forming an elite duo at tackle, Jason Kelce back for one more season at the pivot and Landon Dickerson locked in at left guard. Isaac Seumalo was the only offseason departure, but GM Howie Roseman was ready, with Cam Jurgens (2022 second-round pick) and Tyler Steen (2023 third-round pick) set to compete for the right guard job.

Eagles stock up, stock down before 1st preseason game - NBCSP

Stock down: DE Derek Barnett. While Barnett is getting plenty of first- and second-team reps, the only time I have really noticed him was on Wednesday when he took exception to a crack-back block from Landon Dickerson and retaliated with a shove in the back that send Dickerson to the ground and drew a penalty flag. Barnett is in Year 7 and he’s still making dumb decisions on the field.

Eagles 53-man roster projection heading into preseason opener - The Athletic

Wulf (4): Swift, Penny, Gainwell, Boston Scott. Sermon is one of the more intriguing players to watch during the preseason since it’s so hard to judge running backs without full contact. But the next impressive play he makes as an Eagle will be the first. Scott also has the most guaranteed money of any running back on the roster. It was an oddly aggressive signing at the time, but it’s part of the reason I think he sticks.

‘I’m seeing confidence’: Eagles’ Reed Blankenship embracing newfound opportunity at safety - Inquirer

“It’s a big confidence boost, regardless of who the quarterback is,” Blankenship said Thursday. “Just having an interception in general. You’re out there to play. You’re supposed to make those plays. But as a player, it calms you down a little bit more. You’re mellowed out and you’re just playing the game at your speed.” Blankenship’s ability to think the game at a high speed is only going to improve this year, according to veteran cornerback James Bradberry, because everything around him is slowing down. That combination of confidence and comfort in the defensive scheme, in addition to the departures of former starters Gardner-Johnson and Marcus Epps in the offseason, has parlayed into an opportunity for Blankenship in camp.

Spadaro: The dawg days of Training Camp signal change is coming - PE.com

Phase two of Training Camp is nearly here, just days away. The Eagles have been playing Midnight Green (offense) against White (defense) for two weeks now and, frankly, they’ve seen enough of each other. The Red team (quarterbacks) has seen it all from White and while there is something to be gained every single day in practice, it’s just that time. The dog days – or in the case of this football team, the dawg days – of Training Camp. “I’m tired of seeing James (Bradberry) and (Darius) Slay and Josh Jobe, because they’ve seen it all,” wide receiver A.J. Brown said about the Eagles’ cornerbacks he lines up against each day at practice. “They’ve seen the splits, they’ve seen the routes. You want to judge yourself on how well you do against others.” That time begins on Saturday with the preseason opener at Baltimore, although for a player like Brown, we don’t know if he will play in the game. Saturday represents a turning point in the preseason and Training Camp, because after that, the Cleveland Browns come to town for a couple of days of joint practices and, like last year, that work is so very beneficial.

Top 50 NFL free agents in 2024: Tee Higgins headlines deep receiver crop; pass rushers aplenty! - NFL.com

43) Tony Pollard. It will be fascinating to see if the Cowboys lean on Pollard more despite the back coming off ankle surgery. He was plenty valuable already in his old role. 45) Tyron Smith. The arrow has been pointing down for Smith over the last two seasons when he’s been on the field. Health will determine the 32-year-old’s free-agent value. 49) Stephon Gilmore. I’ll rank Gilmore as if he’s suffered some big decline when that actually happens, but to this point, he’s remained a sturdy option.

Dallas Cowboys mailbag: Questions on Ronald Jones situation, Deuce Vaughn size and more - Blogging The Boys

Deuce Vaughn is certainly an outlier. But in scouting terms when you look at outliers you ask how it hindered their game in college. For Vaughn, his size never caused an issue. Most will say he’s either a gadget type player or only plays on runs to the outside. But believe it or not, Vaughn was very effective at running inside the tackles. With large linemen ahead of him, Vaughn is able to sneak behind them and practically disappears from defenders, and this becomes an asset. So his size actually becomes a positive in this respect. Speaking to both Bryan Broaddus and Isaiah Stanback, they both believe Vaughn is a class signing and have said how tricky and sneaky he is to tackle coming out of the backfield. What we want to see now is how he does when against other NFL defense’s. As for Mazi Smith, he’s done a lot of things so far that’s been super impressive. The power and strength has been on full display, the technique with his hands and first step need work. But regardless of that, he needs to get some game experience under his belt. That experience he needs to get as soon as possible, which means he should start Week 1.

Giants 53-man roster projection: Who’s in and who’s out? - Big Blue View

Sterling Shepard returned to the practice field this summer sooner than many anticipated. Wan’Dale Robinson is expected off the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list in a few days, per GM Joe Schoen. That, again, is earlier than many anticipated. I have given the last two spots to Shepard and Cole Beasley. Shepard has moved well and made plays thus far, and the more I watch him I don’t think the Giants release him if he can still help them. As for Beasley, he is a Brian Daboll favorite and I don’t think he is going anywhere. I have Jamison Crowder and Bryce Ford-Wheaton going to the practice squad. I don’t know if Crowder, a veteran player with 415 career catches, would accept that. He would, though, make great insurance. As for Bryce Ford-Wheaton, I have always thought he was ticketed for the Giants’ practice squad. I have yet to see anything that changes my mind. I think Collin Johnson finds a job in the league elsewhere if the Giants don’t keep him.

What to look for in Washington’s preseason opener - Hogs Haven

Sam Howell’s control of the offense. Efficiency is essential, and for Howell, completions will fall under that umbrella. However, what is also worth remembering is the intensity that Washington’s offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has brought to every practice. That includes an increased tempo to get to the line of scrimmage as quickly as possible. How Sam handles his pre-snap responsibilities will be a key indicator tonight that he is progressing well under Bieniemy.

Stetson Bennett, Trey Lance, and other players to watch in NFL preseason - SB Nation

Chase Young, EDGE, Washington Commanders. Young is entering a pivotal year. The former 2nd overall pick has battled through a torn ACL to get back to being fully healthy, but didn’t have his fifth-year option picked up by the Commanders. He has to play well in order to earn an extension, but before that, he has to regain the explosiveness he had at Ohio State and in his first NFL season. NFL Network’s Kevin Patra reports that Young has taken off the knee brace that he wore for almost two years since the injury, and that now he feels explosive again. This is a huge development for him, because his game was so reliant on explosion. The preseason might not be the most in-depth judgement of high quality play, but for Young it can be a chance to move at 100% for the first time in two years. It’ll be important to see how he moves during this time.

