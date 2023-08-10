Eagles depth chart REVEALED ahead of Philadelphia first preseason game, OMG!

If it wasn’t already obvious, the over-the-top article headline is poking fun at how the annual Philadelphia Eagles depth chart reveal ahead of the team’s first preseason game is less meaningful than it might seem.

It’s not like this depth chart is carefully crated with insight from the front office and coaches. It literally says “Compiled by the Eagles Communications department” (AKA the PR department) at the top of the graphic. And it’s only issued to the public because it’s mandated by the league.

“I was 22 years old and I was the one putting out the official depth chart…”



A word of warning on “official” depth charts from @FG_Dolan on the Fantasy Feast podcast: pic.twitter.com/SPe93peCgQ — Ross Tucker Podcast (@RossTuckerPod) August 9, 2023

I raised HELL on the Talk About The Eagles message board when I moved Tony Hunt from RB2 to FB. — Joe Dolan (@FG_Dolan) August 8, 2023

Even if this was the real depth chart that the team doesn’t want everyone to see, there’s still plenty of time for it to change between now and roster cuts from 90 to 53 players. There are four joint training camp practices and three preseason games that will take place in that span.

But let’s put the cynicism aside for a moment and play along with the published depth chart.

OFFENSE

QB: Jalen Hurts, Marcus Mariota, Ian Book/Tanner McKee

RB: Kenneth Gainwell/Rashaad Penny/Boston Scott/Trey Sermon/D’Andre Swift, Kennedy Brooks

WR: A.J. Brown, Greg Ward, Deon Cain, Joseph Ngata

WR: DeVonta Smith, Olamide Zaccheaus, Devon Allen, Tyrie Cleveland

WR: Quez Watkins, Britain Covey, Jadon Haselwood, Johnny King

TE: Dallas Goedert, Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra, Dan Arnold, Tyree Jackson, Brady Russell

LT: Jordan Mailata, Dennis Kelly, Roderick Johnson

LG: Landon Dickerson, Sua Opeta, Josh Sills, Julian Good-Jones

C: Jason Kelce, Brett Toth, Cameron Tom, Josh Andrews

RG: Cam Jurgens, Tyler Steen, Tyrese Robinson

RT: Lane Johnson, Jack Driscoll, Fred Johnson

DEFENSE

DE: Brandon Graham, Tarron Jackson, Janarius Robinson

DE: Josh Sweat, Derek Barnett

DT: Fletcher Cox, Milton Williams, Kentavius Street, Moro Ojomo

DT: Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter, Marlon Tuipulotu, Noah Elliss

SAM: Haason Reddick, Patrick Johnson/Nolan Smith, Kyron Johnson

MIKE: Nakobe Dean, Shaun Bradley, Myles Jack

WILL: Christian Elliss/Nicholas Morrow, Zach Cunningham

CB: James Bradberry, Josh Jobe, Greedy Williams, Mekhi Garner

CB: Darius Slay, Kelee Ringo, Mario Goodrich, Eli Ricks

NCB: Avonte Maddox, Zech McPhearson, Josiah Scott

S: Terrell Edmunds/K’Von Wallace, Tristin McCollum

S: Reed Blankenship, Sydney Brown/Justin Evans

SPECIAL TEAMS

P: Arryn Siposs, Ty Zentner

K: Jake Elliott

H: Arryn Siposs

LS: Rick Lovato

PR: Britain Covey, DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins, Greg Ward

KR: Boston Scott, Britain Covey, Kenneth Gainwell, Quez Watkins

