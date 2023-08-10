Eagles depth chart REVEALED ahead of Philadelphia first preseason game, OMG!

If it wasn’t already obvious, the over-the-top article headline is poking fun at how the annual Philadelphia Eagles depth chart reveal ahead of the team’s first preseason game is less meaningful than it might seem.
It’s not like this depth chart is carefully crated with insight from the front office and coaches. It literally says “Compiled by the Eagles Communications department” (AKA the PR department) at the top of the graphic. And it’s only issued to the public because it’s mandated by the league.
“I was 22 years old and I was the one putting out the official depth chart…”— Ross Tucker Podcast (@RossTuckerPod) August 9, 2023
A word of warning on “official” depth charts from @FG_Dolan on the Fantasy Feast podcast: pic.twitter.com/SPe93peCgQ
I raised HELL on the Talk About The Eagles message board when I moved Tony Hunt from RB2 to FB.— Joe Dolan (@FG_Dolan) August 8, 2023
Even if this was the real depth chart that the team doesn’t want everyone to see, there’s still plenty of time for it to change between now and roster cuts from 90 to 53 players. There are four joint training camp practices and three preseason games that will take place in that span.
But let’s put the cynicism aside for a moment and play along with the published depth chart.
OFFENSE
QB: Jalen Hurts, Marcus Mariota, Ian Book/Tanner McKee
RB: Kenneth Gainwell/Rashaad Penny/Boston Scott/Trey Sermon/D’Andre Swift, Kennedy Brooks
WR: A.J. Brown, Greg Ward, Deon Cain, Joseph Ngata
WR: DeVonta Smith, Olamide Zaccheaus, Devon Allen, Tyrie Cleveland
WR: Quez Watkins, Britain Covey, Jadon Haselwood, Johnny King
TE: Dallas Goedert, Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra, Dan Arnold, Tyree Jackson, Brady Russell
LT: Jordan Mailata, Dennis Kelly, Roderick Johnson
LG: Landon Dickerson, Sua Opeta, Josh Sills, Julian Good-Jones
C: Jason Kelce, Brett Toth, Cameron Tom, Josh Andrews
RG: Cam Jurgens, Tyler Steen, Tyrese Robinson
RT: Lane Johnson, Jack Driscoll, Fred Johnson
DEFENSE
DE: Brandon Graham, Tarron Jackson, Janarius Robinson
DE: Josh Sweat, Derek Barnett
DT: Fletcher Cox, Milton Williams, Kentavius Street, Moro Ojomo
DT: Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter, Marlon Tuipulotu, Noah Elliss
SAM: Haason Reddick, Patrick Johnson/Nolan Smith, Kyron Johnson
MIKE: Nakobe Dean, Shaun Bradley, Myles Jack
WILL: Christian Elliss/Nicholas Morrow, Zach Cunningham
CB: James Bradberry, Josh Jobe, Greedy Williams, Mekhi Garner
CB: Darius Slay, Kelee Ringo, Mario Goodrich, Eli Ricks
NCB: Avonte Maddox, Zech McPhearson, Josiah Scott
S: Terrell Edmunds/K’Von Wallace, Tristin McCollum
S: Reed Blankenship, Sydney Brown/Justin Evans
SPECIAL TEAMS
P: Arryn Siposs, Ty Zentner
K: Jake Elliott
H: Arryn Siposs
LS: Rick Lovato
PR: Britain Covey, DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins, Greg Ward
KR: Boston Scott, Britain Covey, Kenneth Gainwell, Quez Watkins
THOUGHTS
- Lol at the five-way tie for first-team running back. That’s a funny visual. But it does speak to the outside uncertainty regarding the team’s backfield usage.
- The battle for QB3 is purported to be ongoing but the feeling here is that Tanner McKee will beat out Ian Book. Of course, it’s important to see these guys in preseason action.
- This chart doesn’t list “Quez Watkins/Olamide Zaccheaus” so that battle isn’t viewed as a battle in this regard.
- Same thing as it relates to Cam Jurgens and Tyler Steen. Steen has been repping more at second-team left tackle lately, anyway.
- Ngata very obviously isn’t a third-team WR (especially behind Deon Cain who has missed seven out of 10 practices). He’s been moved up to the second-team offense and he just took first-team reps earlier today.
- What stands out to you? Let me know in the comments below.
