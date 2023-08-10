Eagles Training Camp Practice Notes: Don’t sleep on Josh Jobe

Today marked the tenth Philadelphia Eagles training camp practice ahead of the 2023 season. Here’s what I observed from being on the scene at the NovaCare Complex. NOTE: Stay tuned for today’s BGN Radio practice recap podcast that will be embedded directly below once the episode goes live.

EAGLES PRACTICE NOTES

• No pads today. Practice also lasted just shy of an hour.

• JALEN HURTS WATCH: Mixed day for QB1.

The bad: Hurts had a pass knocked down at the line of scrimmage. Hurts placed a throw to A.J. Brown along the left sideline just a little too wide to not allow the receiver to get two feet in. Hurts overthrew Joseph Ngata in the back of the end zone during a 7-on-7 series.

The good: Hurts completed a pass to a crossing Olamide Zaccheaus along the right sideline. Hurts connected with Dallas Goedert on some underneath targets.

The in-between: During a 7-on-7 red zone look, Hurts fired a pass through traffic into a very tight window to Brown in the back of the end zone. The ball was knocked down at the last moment by Josh Jobe but I liked the willingness to get aggressive and fire a ball in there.

• EAGLES INJURY REPORT: DeVonta Smith was back at practice after missing Wednesday due to personal reasons (see: attending the sentencing of Henry Ruggs III).

Nakobe Dean (ankle) and Devon Allen (calf) were able to practice in full. First time since Day 4 for Dean and first time all camp for Allen.

Patrick Johnson (ankle) missed his fourth straight practice after getting carted off last Friday.

Deon Cain (ankle) missed his seventh straight practice.

• Prior to training camp, I saw a good number of 53-man roster predictions that did not have Josh Jobe making the team. It’s apparent by now he’s a lock to not only make the roster but to be the top outside cornerback option behind Darius Slay and James Bradberry. Perhaps he could even be a starter in the future? We’ll see about that. For now, Jobe is looking like a quality backup. The Alabama alumnus broke up three passes pretty early into practice. One of the PBUs came while covering A.J. Brown. Another came when he knocked the ball down at the catch point against Joseph Ngata. While Jobe’s height is merely average (54 percentile) for his position, his arms are pretty long (87 percentile) and allow him to disrupt the offense.

• Dallas Goedert outmuscled Terrell Edmunds for a short catch over the middle. You love to see that “it’s my ball” mentality and execution. Goedert’s had a great camp.

• Jalen Carter batted down a Hurts pass at the line of scrimmage.

• For the first time in camp, Joseph Ngata saw some first-team reps during a 7-on-7 period. He could’ve had a touchdown catch if Hurts didn’t overthrow him way high. Ngata is one of the most interesting players to watch during the preseason games.

• Marcus Mariota hit a wide open Olamide Zaccheaus for a touchdown down the right sideline. Not sure which cornerback was supposed to be nearby since none were actually in the area ... but K’Von Wallace may have been late to help over top. Or maybe the corner mistakenly passed OZ off to K’Von. Mariota was off target on a deep throw to Britian Covey in the end zone.

• Really liked OZ’s tough catch while going to the ground against the right sideline. Avonte Maddox was tightly contesting in coverage.

• Grant Calcaterra had a touchdown throw by Mariota bounce off of his hands.

• Tanner McKee made his ugliest throw of camp when he targeted Dan Arnold on a corner route and the ball came out well short and low.

• New Eagles wide receiver Johnny King has made some nice catches despite only joining the roster earlier this week.

• How can you not love Nolan Smith? From today’s post-practice media availability:

Nolan Smith:



“After my surgery, them boys was shocked. Day 1, I was in [the weight room] doing curls. […] I just wanted to show them boys that I ain’t gonna never stop going. And I’ma keep going.”



“You’re going to have to kill me to stop me.”#Eagles — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) August 10, 2023

• Some notable guests at today’s practice:

Malcolm Jenkins here at Eagles practice today. pic.twitter.com/7q8CVm8ie4 — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) August 10, 2023

Josh Shapiro and the Governor of Pennsylvania. pic.twitter.com/RiqJ00361P — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) August 10, 2023

• Shout out to Holden Blanco for taking photos for BGN today!

UP NEXT: The Eagles have a walkthrough closed to media on Friday to get ready for their first preseason game! They’ll face the Baltimore Ravens in Maryland on Saturday evening.