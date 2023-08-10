Eagles News: Kenneth Gainwell as RB1?

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Eagles training camp game ball: Kenny Gainwell is playing like a feature back - PhillyVoice

Gainwell has increasingly been the team’s early down back where he’s getting touches as a runner. I thought that might be where Penny finds himself, but Gainwell has undoubtedly had a stronger camp. He’s gotten the vast majority of first-team carries and excelled there on Wednesday. The Eagles made use of Gainwell in short-yardage, goal-to-goal situations in the red zone, where he scored three “touchdowns,” at least whatever you can call a touchdown when there’s no live tackling in practice. In between the 20s, Gainwell showed great burst hitting the holes the Eagles’ elite offensive linemen made, picking up sizable gains and even showing off a couple of nice juke moves. As of right now, here’s my guess at the Eagles’ RB depth chart. Maybe it’s not the one the team unveils, but I believe this will be how the touches and snaps shake out: 1. Kenny Gainwell, 2. D’Andre Swift, 3. Boston Scott, 4. Rashaad Penny.

Clearing Up - Iggles Blitz

Really interesting take here from John. He’s seen plenty of Training Camp practices so a few good plays isn’t going to overwhelm him. Still, he’s the only beat writer I’ve seen make this statement. Rashaad Penny and D’Andre Swift both have more talent and more experience than Gainwell. But this is Year 3 in the Eagles system. The coaches know him and have seen Gainwell get better each season. Maybe he will jump to the front of the line. The team will still be RB by Committee, but someone has to be the lead dog. Maybe Gainwell will win that role.

Eagles Training Camp Practice Notes: It’s always Derek Barnett - BGN

Marcus Mariota had another good practice! The second-team center change from Brett Toth, who simply could not snap effectively, to Josh Andrews seems to be helping him. Mariota showed great touch on a deep ball down the left sideline to Britain Covey with Zech McPhearson trailing in coverage. Play of the day worthy. Mariota made good tight window throws over the middle to Jack Stoll and Covey while also connecting with Joseph Ngata on an out route.

Eagles training camp Day 9 practice recap - BGN Radio

From the Derek Barnett/Landon Dickerson “fight” and Marcus Mariota’s resurgence, Brandon Lee Gowton and Jimmy Kempski take you through the eighth day of training camp action. The guys also hand out their daily MVPs, LVPs, and play of the day awards! Interact with us on Twitter: @BrandonGowton, @JimmyKempski, @BGN_Radio, @BleedingGreen. Check out Wrong Crowd Beer Company! (21 or older.) Use discount code BGN20 at RighteousFelon.com for 20% off your order! Same promotion applies at WildRangerPet.com. Contact Kristin Roach at RoachRealtors.com.

2023 NFL Preseason, Week 1: One thing to watch for on each of the 32 teams - NFL.com

EAGLES: First-round DT Jalen Carter has been one of the stars of camp, and he figures to see action in this one alongside his nearly-as-impressive college teammate, fellow first-rounder Nolan Smith. Both have received first-team reps in recent weeks. If there’s one concern about this Philadelphia defense, it’s up the gut. The Eagles lost DTs Javon Hargrave and Linval Joseph, plus both starting linebackers and safeties this offseason. So that places a high value on Carter’s role: helping to shut the front door before opponents can exploit it. He’ll square off against a Ravens team likely to rotate a lot of guards on Saturday night in Philly.

Jalen Hurts made a ‘special’ cheesesteak and transformed twin sisters’ family business - The Athletic

“So I have a cheesesteak that I made at FoodChasers,” Hurts said. “It’s in Philly. And it’s called ‘The Jalen Special.’ I put my little ingredients on it. I made it just right. So if you ever want to go try one, go to FoodChasers.” FoodChasers’ Kitchen, a restaurant in the Philadelphia suburb of Elkins Park started during the coronavirus pandemic by Kala and Maya Johnstone, was not known as a cheesesteak destination. Before Hurts’ public endorsement, its most popular dishes were breakfast items, and the restaurant used about 10 pounds of meat a week for cheesesteaks. When Hurts’ comments at the news conference went viral, FoodChasers chopped through 100 pounds of beef over the next three days, grilling so much that they had to call their supplier for more. Hurts first visited the restaurant in June 2022, when his signature cheesesteak was created. It was on the menu for six months before the Super Bowl news conference. In the five months after, sales of the sandwich increased by more than 300 percent.

Spadaro: Cunningham, Jack spice up the LB competition - PE.com

Both Zach Cunningham and Myles Jack understand the challenge they face: They joined the Eagles on Sunday, hit the field for the first time on Tuesday, and have roughly three weeks to make a favorable impression, earn roster spots, and press for playing time with the intent of impacting the linebacker room. It’s just how the business works. And it’s the way the business works for the Eagles as well. Executive Vice President/General Manager Howie Roseman made the move on Sunday as the team agreed to terms with both Jack and Cunningham, two veterans with a lot of starting experience. It’s Roseman delivering on his promise to continually challenge the roster, no matter the position. The Eagles will see how the competition plays itself out over the course of August. For Cunningham and Jack, they’re grateful to be Eagles and they are digging in. Jack arrived to town with “two pairs of drawers (underwear), two pairs of sweats, two pairs of socks to my name, my Bible in my bag.” Both worked out on Sunday at the NovaCare Complex and agreed to terms later in the day and stepped into practice on Tuesday after a study session on the players’ day off on Monday.

Glenn Schumann talks interest from Philadelphia Eagles, decision to stay at Georgia - 247 Sports

Schumann interviewed for the Philadelphia Eagles’ defensive coordinator position this offseason before ultimately deciding to return to Georgia for an eighth season. Schumann made it clear interviewing with the Eagles — which were coming off a trip to Super Bowl LVII — meant a lot even though he ultimately did not take the job. “In terms of that process with the Eagles, I think when you’re successful, opportunities come for everybody. Opportunities come for players, opportunities come for coaches,” Schumann said on Tuesday. “It was an honor to be considered and to be reached out to by them. You know, I appreciate it, and that’s about all that I went through that process and I’m glad to be where I am.”

2024 NFL quarterback predictions: 19 teams with starter questions - ESPN+

Cowboys decision-makers have consistently said publicly that they’re committed to Prescott long term and they believe in him, and the behind-the-scenes conversations I’ve had with people in that building all say the same thing. There’s absolutely not one concrete reason to believe the Cowboys won’t extend Prescott’s contract at some point. Most likely outcome: The Cowboys and Prescott agree on a contract extension next offseason. Long shot outcome: The two sides have the same fight about contract length they had in the 2020 and 2021 offseasons, they’re unable to get a deal done next summer, and Prescott heads into the final year of his contract without an extension. I’m sorry, I know everybody loves Cowboys drama, but I have to be honest about what I’ve heard: I don’t see any way Dallas moves on from Prescott, and I don’t see him holding out even if there’s no deal done.

Cowboys training camp battle of the day: Dak Prescott vs interception bug - Blogging The Boys

The Cowboys held their ninth practice of training camp on Tuesday, and the regular clashes between the offense and defense are becoming must watch entertainment. After the offense, led by a crisp Dak Prescott, got off to a hot start in the first few practices, the defense has been stepping things up as of late. And, in case you forgot, Prescott is still fighting the perception that comes with leading the league in interceptions a year ago. It seems like every interception he throws in camp gets shouted from the rooftops now, while everything else he does in said practice gets soundly ignored. So, of course, Prescott found himself in the news on Tuesday because he came out and had an interception-filled practice. The people who have been obsessively tracking Prescott’s practice interceptions got a gift on Tuesday, starting when Trevon Diggs made this impressive grab.

New York Giants-Detroit Lions joint practice, Day 2: Giants bounce back - Big Blue View

The New York Giants had a much better day on Wednesday against the Detroit Lions, according to reports from media on the scene in Allen Park, Mich. for the joint practice. Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, off target on Tuesday had a better day. The Giants also reportedly forced a handful of turnovers from the Detroit offense.

Updated Washington Commanders depth chart ahead of first preseason game in Cleveland - Hogs Haven

Left Guard. I started this offseason with Chris Paul ahead of Saahdiq Charles. I changed that when it became obvious that the coaches were giving Charles the bulk of the first-team snaps at the position. With Charles’ lingering calf issue this week, I have swapped them back, expecting that, at least for the Browns game, Paul is the likely starter. The problem for Saahdiq Charles in his pro career hasn’t been a lack of talent, but an inability to stay healthy and available. It’s easy to get the feeling that this is his final opportunity to change that narrative; however, don’t be shocked if he ends up back in the starter slot in the next iteration of the depth chart. I don’t think the LG position is going to be resolved until it’s time for roster cutdowns following the third and final preseason game.

Johnny Manziel never watched film, had someone pee for him, and there was even a fake heart attack scheme - SB Nation

The new Johnny Manziel documentary UNTOLD: Johnny Football released on Netflix this week, and it’s wilder than you could possibly imagine. It’s a fascinating look at how Manziel’s career (and life) went off the rails, and we’re learning some astonishing things. Easily the biggest moment that’s catching people’s attention right now is when his agent, Erik Burkhardt, revealed that Manziel never watched tape ... ever. Not a game, not a play, not a second ... nothing.

...

Social Media Information:

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Instagram: Follow @BleedingGreenInsta

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Radio Twitter: Follow @BGN_Radio

BGN Cameo: Request a video message