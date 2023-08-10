NFL Preseason Week 1 Thursday Games

The Eagles still have two more days before their 2023 preseason opener, but Thursday night’s double-header will feature Philly’s Week 1 opponent, the Patriots. Not that teams often show much in the preseason, but you’re likely to see more starters play in the first preseason game than the third, so it’s worth tuning in. Plus, it’s the closest we’ve been to real football since February.

Read on for more information on how to watch these two Thursday night games.

Online Streaming

FuboTV | NFL+

Thursday, August 10

7:00 PM ET: Houston Texans at New England Patriots (NFL Network)

Odds via DraftKings:

Texans: -3.5 (-170)

Patriots: +3.5 (+142)

O/U: 36.5

SBNation sites: Battle Red Blog | Pats Pulpit

Former Eagles: Texans (Cameron Johnston, Steven Nelson, Hassan Ridgeway, Eric Tomlinson), Patriots (Jalen Mills).

10:00 PM ET: Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks (NFL Network)

Odds via DraftKings:

Vikings: +3.5 (+145)

Seahawks: -3.5 (-175)

O/U: 35

SBNation sites: Daily Norseman | Field Gulls

Former Eagles: Vikings (Jordan Hicks, Nick Mullens, Jalen Reagor)

Note: This is an open thread. Discuss both of the Week 1 preseason Thursday games here in the comment section.