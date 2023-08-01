Eagles training camp practice updates: Live from Day 4!

The Philadelphia Eagles’ 2023 training camp schedule continues today after the players had a walkthrough closed to media on Monday.

Here’s what on tap for Tuesday morning:

9:40 AM ET - Offensive coordinator Brian Johnson press conference (first time this summer)

10:00 AM ET - Practice begins

Post-practice - Select players available to media

There’s an expectation that today will be the Birds’ first padded practice this summer. The Eagles typically don’t go “live” in terms of tackling to the ground like they would during real game action. But the pads still allow for a more physical session and it’ll be interesting to see which players step up in this environment. Pads going on means our first look at offensive line versus defensive line 1-on-1s. We’ll especially be watching Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith in those drills.

