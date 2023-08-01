Eagles News: Jerry Jones issues a warning to Philadelphia

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Clarence Hill: Dallas Cowboys insights and Jerry Jones offers a warning to the NFC East - Star-Telegram

1. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones refuses to make promises of a Super Bowl. But there is no question he feels good about the team the Cowboys will put on the field in 2023, one that is decidedly better on paper than that what franchise ended the season with. He wouldn’t say if this was their best opportunity to get to the Super Bowl but he did offer a warning to the Philadelphia Eagles and the other teams in the NFC East. “I will say that Philadelphia, and if you will the Giants and Washington team, they need to be on their game because we are,” Jones said. “We’re going to be on our game. And we will be improved over last year. I don’t want dismiss how accomplished Philadelphia is, the year they had last year and where they’re starting this year. I don’t want to dismiss that. And the Giants definitely have a chance to be better. And Washington could be really energized. So I don’t need to handicap it relative to where we’ll end up. Just us, we are better.”

It’s hard to believe, but the Eagles should be even better in 2023 - BGN

For the regular season, we can expect the Eagles to take a step back from their 14-3 record. Don’t freak out. In the previous 10 seasons, 23 teams have won 13+ games. The next year they won, on average, 10 games, and 12 of them won at least 11 games. The defense will take a step back. There is only one way to go after recording 70 sacks last season, and that is down. Additionally, they have a brutal four-game stretch in November and December. After their bye in Week 10 they play at the Chiefs, host the Bills and then the 49ers, then play at the Cowboys. There will be despair after a loss and elation after a win during this four-week span. Again, don’t freak out. Is the QB good? Is the team relatively healthy? If both those answers are yes, the team will be fine. The Eagles have the MVP runner-up at QB, and have surrounded him with star players on both sides of the ball. This is a very good team, and DraftKings Sportsbook has them favored to win the division (the line opened at +130 and has since moved to +115). The Birds are also currently sitting at -340 odds to make the playoffs.

Eagles mailbag: An NFL head coach makes a weird comment about Jalen Hurts - PhillyVoice

My way-too-early UDFAs most likely to make the team power rankings: 1) WR Joseph Ngata: I think Ngata is way out in front of the rest of the pack so far. He has made a decent number of catches through the first three days, and he’s playing a position (outside WR) where the Eagles don’t have a lot of depth. I’m curious to see if he starts getting some looks on special teams, which would be a good indicator that the staff sees a spot on the roster for him.

A Bigger Toolbox - Iggles Blitz

Rookie LB Nolan Smith has been a standout so far in camp. We’ve read multiple mentions of him dropping into coverage. It will be interesting to see if Sean Desai uses this tactic with his other edge rushers. I know many fans hate watching good pass rushers drop back. You certainly don’t want it to happen too much, but it can be valuable to have rushers who can do this well. Defensive coaches have to build their defenses to stop Patrick Mahomes and other elite QBs. You cannot count on simply rushing the passer to beat those guys. You’ve got to mix up coverages and looks. That may only slow them down by a fraction of a second, but that just might be enough to help on a given play. Desai brings real value if he can be more creative against top QBs. I also think Matt Patricia can help in this regard. Building high quality game-specific gameplans did not seem to be a strength of JG.

The one thing Eagles rookie Nolan Smith got totally wrong about the NFL - NBCSP

Nolan Smith heard the horror stories. About NFL veterans who had no interest in helping rookies. Older guys who were just out for themselves. He was braced for it. What he discovered when he arrived in Philly was the opposite. “That was one thing that I was afraid about in the NFL,” Smith said Sunday. “They say certain guys don’t try to help you. But, man, we don’t have that here at the Eagles. And it’s just really everybody pulling in the same direction.” Smith, the Eagles’ rookie from Georgia, said he learned pretty quickly back in the spring that the veteran edge rushers – Brandon Graham, Josh Sweat, Haason Reddick, Derrick Barnett – were all here to help. And so were the offensive linemen. So was everybody. If he didn’t understand something? They were there for him. If he had a bad practice rep? They were there to show him what he did wrong.

Spadaro: How will the Eagles’ offense evolve? - PE.com

This Eagles offense, in Year 3 with Nick Sirianni as the head coach and Jalen Hurts as the quarterback, continues to evolve and the possibilities seem endless with a talent base that, as Sirianni says, controls the narrative. Said Sirianni: “Your offense is based off of your skill, first of all, and the players that you have, first of all. It’s foolish for us to do something that our guys can’t do.” What the Eagles have is an offense that returns all but two starters from a well-balanced, explosive, and efficient offense from 2022 and added some pieces that bring new skill sets to the equation: D’Andre Swift, a versatile running back who can move around the formation and create favorable matchups in the passing game; Rashaad Penny, a slasher of a running back who has been dynamic when healthy; wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus, a weapon in the short-area passing game and a bulldog of a blocker in the running game; and a host of young offensive linemen looking to add depth and make their mark. Of the returning players, running back Kenneth Gainwell has an opportunity to step into a more prominent role, Cam Jurgens is vying to earn a starting job at right guard, and Quez Watkins is serving notice, three on-field practices in, that he’s hungry and ready when the opportunity presents itself in the passing game.

The Giants exceeded expectations in 2022. Can the 2023 roster do it again? - Big Blue View

Daniel Jones has several playmakers including, arguably, the most athletic tight end in the league. The defense improved its starters and its overall depth. Saquon Barkley signing his one-year deal answers the biggest question that was facing the team. The Giants, obviously, are much better off in 2023 with Barkley toting the rock. After winning Coach of the Year in 2022, Brian Daboll will look to earn back-to-back playoff appearances for the first time since Super Bowl XLII and the subsequent season. It won’t be easy, the schedule is difficult, but I’m sure the Giants will be a well-coached, prepared, and hungry team every week.

BREAKING: Dallas Cowboys running back Ronald Jones suspended first two games - Blogging The Boys

It already seemed like a real battle for Jones to make the final 53-man roster and obviously this only makes his status much more difficult. The Cowboys are fine at the running back position overall, but this is never an ideal thing.

What can Commanders fans expect in 2023 after the most exciting offseason in team history? - Hogs Haven

The Washington Commanders’ odds to make the playoffs haven’t changed since the end of last season (+270) according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Their odds to win the NFC East have actually dropped since they opened (+800), and they didn’t move after the draft (+900). These odds will change as training camp and preseason kick off. Injuries will happen, and position battles will give the oddsmakers a better idea of what the teams look like heading into the new season. Washington has had one of the best offseasons in team history, but will that excitement translate to wins on the field?

Jim Irsay is the horse’s ass of the Colts - SB Nation

At a time where Colts fans should be excited about seeing a new era take shape, owner Jim Irsay seems hellbent on ruining everything. Irsay injected himself into the running back pay discussion last week by taking to Twitter to essentially say “tough luck” to the players who want to see change in the NFL to better compensate their position amid the collapse of RB compensation. This was a monumentally stupid move considering Indianapolis has one of the best running back in the league in Jonathan Taylor, a player who has been locked into a cheap rookie contract since entering the league, and a central figure in the discussion of player compensation at the position. Irsay, in an apparent move to smooth things over, invited Taylor into his private bus following practice on Saturday. Whatever transpired in that discussion exploded, because less than two hours of meeting the Colts’ owner the bombshell dropped.

Monday Football Monday #144: Training camp injuries, Aaron Rodgers-Sean Payton beef + Dalvin Cook to the Jets? - The SB Nation NFL Show

Raichele Privette, Mark Schofield and JP Acosta discuss all of the biggest NFL training camp storylines including Week 1 injuries, the Aaron Rodgers-Sean Payton beef and the impact that Dalvin Cook would have on the Jets.

