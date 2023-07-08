Eagles News: Richard Sherman explains how DeVonta Smith forced him into retirement

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Richard Sherman Reveals How Eagles’ DeVonta Smith Caused Retirement Decision: ‘Whoa!’ - SI

The likely future Hall of Fame cornerback was on the field that night, but it was also that night, trying to defend Smith, that he realized his splendid career would be over at the end of that season. “DeVonta must’ve run this comeback (route),” Sherman said during a recent episode of his podcast, which had Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson on as guest. “I had him under control, I was like, bam, quick jam, easy, had him under control. He must’ve stopped and I tried to stop and my whole groin said, ‘Snap, snap, snap, snap,’ and I said, ‘Whoa, whoa.’” Sherman said Smith’s Heisman-winning skills made him realize then and there that he couldn’t keep up with the league’s young guns. “Then you’re trying to guard and chasing him around and you’re like please don’t throw him the ball, please. My coach is looking at me on the sideline like, ‘Hey, you wanna come out, you wanna come out?’ “I’m like, ‘Yeah, but they’re in a hurry-up,’ so I’m like bailing out. At that moment I was like yeah, this is probably my last year. I don’t got it for these young dudes right here.”

Roob’s Observations: What makes Jason Kelce unique in Philadelphia sports history - NBCSP

7. Just a reminder that Jalen Hurts is the only quarterback in Super Bowl history to complete 70 percent of his passes, throw for 300 yards with at least one TD pass and no interceptions. Even if you don’t even consider his 70 rushing yards and three rushing TDs, it was an unprecedented performance. And not only is he the only quarterback to complete 70 percent of his passes and throw for 300 yards without an interception and rush for 70 yards in a Super Bowl, he’s the only quarterback to do that in any game. Ever. He’s 24. And he’s signed through 2028.

The 10 worst contracts in Philadelphia right now - PhillyVoice

8. Fletcher Cox, Eagles DT. CONTRACT: 1 yr $10,000,000 | EXPIRES IN: 2024. This one is a one-year deal, and the Eagles can afford it, but it’s also very strange. The Birds and Cox played quite the interesting game of contracts, cuts, re-signing and more over the last few years and Cox is 32 and showing decline. Still, he had seven sacks last year. With rookie Jalen Carter, second year first round pick Jordan Davis and breakout tackle Milton Williams already on the roster, Cox might find himself a rotational player, not a starter in 2023. [...] 3. Darius Slay, Eagles CB. CONTRACT: 3 yr $42,000,000 | EXPIRES IN: 2026. There is nothing wrong with Darius Slay. He’s an elite cornerback and was a key piece of the Eagles NFC-winning defense last season. However, he is 32, and he will be 34 when his deal is over. Cornerbacks get old and slow fast in the NFL and it was somewhat surprising that the Eagles decided to go the veteran route, bringing back James Bradberry as well — knowing full well about the potential decline of each.

Rebuilt DL - Iggles Blitz

Jordan Davis has huge potential and could become a stud this year. He played well in the Super Bowl. If Davis can build on that performance, he could be the kind of force the Eagles want in the middle of their defense. Jalen Carter is the wild card. I listed him as a starter because of his talent, but young DTs usually take a year to get acclimated to the league. The Eagles will give him every chance to win a starting role. You don’t force limits onto a player as good as Carter. Give him a chance and see what he does.

Jaguars’ Pederson ranked as seventh best NFL coach by PFF - Big Cat Country

Other than the McVay/Pederson swap, this PFF ranking seems pretty reasonable, placing Pederson behind Andy Reid, Bill Belichick, Mike Tomlin, Kyle Shanahan, and John Harbaugh. I know if we’re grading on a hometown curve and recency bias, some Jaguar fans might even place Doug as high as third behind Reid and Belichick. In my opinion, giving Doug preference over Mike Tomlin, Kyle Shanahan, or John Harbaugh does a disservice to how long they have been successful at a high level, with a better or arguable level of success. Prior to this past season, I think most would agree it would have been over the top to make an argument publicly placing Pederson above those three.

Josh Pederson, son of Doug Pederson, appears set to sign with the Jaguars - PFT

Josh Pederson, a tight end who is the son of Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson, appears set to sign with the Jaguars. The 25-year-old Pederson played last season for the USFL’s Houston Gamblers, and the Gamblers announced that they have released Pederson from his contract because he is going to sign with an NFL team. The Gamblers didn’t say which team, but Josh Pederson liked a tweet indicating he is signing with the Jaguars.

5 things the Cowboys need to take care of while at training camp in Oxnard - Blogging The Boys

This feels incredibly important but allow me to ask you a question: Do you know who the Cowboys kickers were this time last year? Maybe you do, maybe you do not, but I will help you out anyway. One year ago we were all hopeful that UDFA Jonathan Garibay was going to show out and be the next Dan Bailey. Lirim Hajrullahu was also on the roster, but things were never supposed to come down to him. As we all know both Garibay and Hajrullahu floundered which led to the team bringing in options to work out. Shockingly, amazingly, Brett Maher was the best that they could do and they proved a bunch of people (myself chief among them) wrong. Maher was awesome until he was not (we do not need to revisit that). Just recently, Tristan Vizcaino was the only real option that the team had at the kicking position up until Brandon Aubrey joined the conversation. Whether it is one of them or somebody else, the answer must be found.

Giants lose assistant special teams coach Dr. Anthony Blevins to the XFL - Big Blue View

Dr. Blevins, who got his doctorate in Instructional Systems and Workforce Development from Mississippi State in 2015 while an assistant on Bruce Arians staff with the Cardinals, joined the Giants under Pat Shurmur in 2018. He would spend the next five years as a coach for the Giants, from 2018 until the summer of 2023. In 2020 he was named assistant defensive backs coach, and in 2021 he moved back to the special teams, as well as adding “assistant linebackers coach” to his resume.

Mark Tyler’s 2023 Commanders Season Predictions - Wide Receiver - Hogs Haven

Jahan Dotson - Dotson battled injury last year as a rookie, seeing action in just 12 games, yet he made the most of his opportunities collecting 532 yards and a team-leading seven touchdowns on 35 receptions. He is poised for a breakout year in 2023, and his chemistry with Howell will be imperative for early success.

Ezekiel Elliott’s trainer sounds like Courage the Cowardly Dog - SB Nation

Our favorite time in the NFL is back: offseason training video time! Throughout the month of July while teams are on break and free agents are searching for teams, players will post videos to social media, normally with the hashtag #grindin or #wework or something like that, and doing something obscenely strong or quick. Free agent RB Ezekiel Elliott is getting into shape to hopefully sign with a team before the regular season begins, and posts videos of his training often. This time, one major thing stuck out about the video, and it wasn’t anything that he did.

Report: Tom Brady lost $30M in collapse of crypto giant FTX - ESPN

Tom Brady lost millions in the collapse of cryptocurrency company FTX, for which he served as an “ambassador,” The New York Times reported Friday. Under an agreement the retired NFL quarterback made with FTX in 2021, he received $30 million in now-worthless stock for his work pitching the company in television ads and at its conference. In step with him at the time was his then-wife, Gisele Bundchen, who received $18 million in stock, per the report. FTX filed for bankruptcy last November. Its former CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried, is facing federal fraud-related charges.

