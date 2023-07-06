Eagles News: Only two receivers had more yards per routes run than A.J. Brown in 2022

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

The top wide receivers from the 2022 NFL season in yards per route run - PFF

3. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles. YPRR: 2.59. Despite being tied for 18th in routes run, Brown racked up 1,496 yards across 88 receptions, finishing the year with an average of 2.59 yards per route run and 17.0 yards per reception.

Training Camp Position Preview: Wide Receiver - PE.com

547 – Known as more of a “YAC” merchant (see above) during his days with the Tennessee Titans as a madman over the middle of the field, A.J. Brown really showed off his game in 2022. The young veteran proved he could be a true three-level threat in his debut season in Philadelphia, netting 547 yards and six touchdowns off of go routes, according to NextGen Stats. Both of those numbers led the NFL. Brown did all of that while still ranking third in the league at the WR position with 638 yards after the catch.

Eagles Mailbag: Will Nakobe make the Dean’s list? - BGN

Because MVP voters are hugely biased towards QBs and RBs. Only three players have won MVP without being either a QB or RB, the most recent was in 1986 when Lawrence Taylor won it. But you’re right, a player like AJ Brown should get consideration. Josh Allen didn’t become Josh Allen until Stefon Diggs arrived. Joe Burrow’s best seasons in college and the pros have been with Ja’Marr Chase. That’s not to say that those WRs made their QB, but there’s definitely a chicken and the egg component to QB and WR play. As great as AJ Brown was last year, and Justin Jefferson as well, if any WR was deserving of MVP votes it was Tyreek Hill, who was the major reason why Tua Tagovailoa had a “break out” season.

Eagles mailbag: Which Georgia rookie will have a bigger impact? - NBCSP

It’s not completely outrageous to think that Nolan Smith could have a more impactful rookie season than Jalen Carter but it’s probably not likely. A lot of that has to do with opportunity. Carter is going to play a ton and will likely be a starter or at the very least the first guy off the bench as an interior pass rusher. It’s an important position and he’s higher on the depth chart. Smith will start off clearly behind Haason Reddick, Josh Sweat and Brandon Graham as the Eagles’ fourth edge rusher. But he should have plenty of opportunity on passing downs, which means he has a chance to pick up some sacks as a rookie. Smith could very well have a good rookie season but I view Carter as a potential Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate. As for why Smith dropped so far in the draft, it’s a fair question. Had the Eagles taken him at No. 10, I don’t think fans would have been upset. It would have been a decent allocation of resources. Of course, getting him at No. 30 was even better. A lot of it probably has to do with his size. Even though the game has changed a ton, some teams still won’t feel comfortable with a 238-pound edge rusher, especially in the first round. Smith doesn’t have the body type for every defense and every defensive coordinator. But the Eagles in 2022 showed they could use an undersized edge rusher as Reddick went off for 16 sacks.

2024 NFL mock draft: Jordan Reid’s early first-round predictions - ESPN+

31. Philadelphia Eagles. Javon Bullard, S, Georgia. It’d be wrong to not put a Georgia player here, right? The Eagles have repeatedly drafted players from the Bulldogs’ loaded roster, and maybe Bullard is next. They haven’t found a solution to losing C.J. Gardner-Johnson this offseason, but Bullard brings a very similar skill set to the slot. He primarily plays nickel and strong safety in Georgia’s defense, and he’s a physical tone-setter. Bullard had 50 tackles and two interceptions last season. Potential needs: S, CB, EDGE.

Mike Vick thinks Andy Reid could the greatest coach of all time - PFT

Former NFL quarterback and current Fox analyst Mike Vick said plenty of interesting things during an 80-minute interview with Tyreek Hill on his It Needed To Be Said podcast. One thing Vick said merits further discussion. Vick suggested that Chiefs coach Andy Reid could be the greatest coach of all time. “I was actually thinking this year like, after Andy won the Super Bowl, he only got two, but he went to like four or five NFC Championship Games [and] every year [the Chiefs were] in the AFC Championship Game,” Vick said, via USA Today. “He might be the greatest coach of all time . You don’t have to win championships to be considered. You know, I understand [Bill] Belichick and [Tom] Brady and that whole dynamic. But Coach [Reid] did it in Philly, and then he doing it in KC. I’m always shout out coach like I love that man to death, like for real literally I’d do anything for him.”

For the Cowboys to have playoff success, they need to avoid these 2 pitfalls - Blogging The Boys

The good news is the Cowboys didn’t fall into a big hole in last year’s playoff. In fact, they created one for Tampa Bay when Dallas had a 24-0 lead until the last play of the third quarter. However, they did experience offensive struggles, not only early, but throughout the entire game during their divisional round loss to San Francisco. Their 12 total points scored was the lowest offensive output of all eight of the Cowboys’ playoff games over the last 10 years. Lack of weapons played a part in that as Tony Pollard got hurt and CeeDee Lamb was their only legit receiving threat. The Cowboys are hoping things are different now with the addition of Brandin Cooks and a healthy Pollard. Had the Cowboys had any type of offense, it likely would’ve resulted in a win as their defense performed well only allowing the 49ers to score one touchdown the entire game. With a defense that is on the cusp of elite and an offense that is capable of better things, this team could take a nice step forward and eliminate these bugaboos that have plagued them in years past.

Saquon Barkley contract update: Barkley, Giants heading into home stretch - Big Blue View

Corry suggested that the Giants and Barkley could reach a deal based on the four-year, $50 million contract Derrick Henry signed with the Tennessee Titans after being tagged in 2020. Henry’s deal had $25.5 million fully guaranteed. In the Henry contract, there is no guaranteed salary after the first two seasons. Per Over The Cap, the Titans could cut Henry this year, the final year of that deal, with just $5.367 million in dead cap and $11 million in cap savings. Corry said “Barkley could reasonably expect around $27 million to be fully guaranteed in a four-year deal despite the depressed state of the running back market.” At Big Blue View, I have suggested a three-year, $39 million contract with the first two years, totaling $26 million, fully guaranteed. Rivka Boord offered sample three-year, $39 million and four-year, $52 million contract structures.

Former Washington center Chase Roullier announces his retirement from football - Hogs Haven

Chase Roullier was drafted in the 6th round of the 2017 NFL draft by the Washington Redskins. He played college football at Wyoming, and was a late round pick that many people didn’t think about on Day 3. Roullier went on to start 7 games at center during his rookie season after starter Spencer Long went down with injury. He started 63 games over 6 seasons. Chase Roullier announced his retirement from football today via his instagram account, and he cited the injuries that ended his last two seasons in the league. Roullier suffered season-ending leg injuries that resulted in surgeries in 2021 and 2022. There were positive reports about his recovery during the offseason, but he never returned to the field for Washington. He was released in May as a post-June 1st cut, and had a free agent visit with the Arizona Cardinals.

‘Grids’ are Wordle for sports fans, and they’re incredible - SB Nation

Spend a few minutes on any one of the ever-increasing number of social media platforms and you’ll stumble across a grid — a simply nine-by-nine square full of athletes’ faces with prompts in the margins. They’re the sports game of the summer that’s sweeping the internet, and they are incredible. It began with “Immaculate Grid,” the MLB approach to the game. Launching in April of 2023, Immaculate Grids were everywhere by June. Now they serve as the perfect daily dose of baseball knowledge for the biggest sports nerds in the world — and I mean that in the most loving way.

What you need to know about Threads, Instagram’s new Twitter killer app - Vox

Instagram’s much-hyped new Twitter-killer app, Threads, is here. And it looks a lot like Twitter. Which is exactly the point. Many social media users are ready — desperate even — for a solid Twitter replacement, as the app has been going through a particularly rough phase in what many see as its gradual product degeneration under Elon Musk’s leadership. Last weekend, the company started limiting the number of tweets people can read, a questionable business decision that was widely unpopular with users. While there are some alternatives out there, like Mastodon and Bluesky, none have grown to surpass Twitter’s popularity with a critical mass of politically and culturally influential figures.

