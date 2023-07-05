Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Devon Allen says he’s the fastest player in the NFL - PFT

Eagles receiver Devon Allen, who recently ran the fourth fastest 110-meter hurdles of the year, believes he’s faster than any other man in the NFL. Allen made that declaration recently to TMZ.com. “I definitely am ,” Allen said. “I’m not gonna roast [Tyreek Hill and DK Metcalf] because what they did [in track appearances] was impressive. I raced Tyreek Hill when I was in high school. We raced and he smoked me when we were in high school and DK Metcalf ran a 10.3 a couple years ago is super impressive for a guy that’s six-three, six-four, 225, but I think especially at the top level — top-five, top-10 in the world — there’s a big gap in terms of just performance.”

From the NFL to track and back again: Devon Allen still has something to prove - USA Today

In addition to offering a chance at redemption, however, the next few weeks could also pose a dilemma. The Eagles will open training camp July 25, and the 110-meter hurdles final in Budapest (on August 21) falls directly in between the team’s preseason games against the Cleveland Browns (August 17) and Indianapolis Colts (August 24). Allen hasn’t clarified how he will handle the scheduling conflict, should he make it to worlds, and Cook said they haven’t talked about it. What’s clear, however, is that Allen has every intention of continuing to pursue a future in both sports. A two-time Olympian who finished fourth at the 2021 Games in Tokyo, Allen figures to once again be in contention for the Olympic podium in Paris next summer. In the meantime, he’ll try to carve out a role on the Eagles’ 53-man roster, either as a receiver or a special teams contributor. When asked if there’s a point at which he might step away from football, and return his sole focus to track, Allen said he just can’t envision it. “The NFL, the athletes there are great. But I’m a great athlete, too,” he said. “I belong. I just need to find my role.”

Eagles Concepts: Inside Zone Variations - BGN

Here’s an example of the Eagles running it against the Vikings and the Packers last year. Goedert completely takes out the defensive end which enables Lane Johnson to completely leave the defensive end and help to double the defensive tackle. What is great about this is most teams will have better defenders against the run on the interior, so split zone enables you to get an inside double team that involves your tackle. As you can see here, the offensive line all take the first step up and out like standard inside zone and the tight end comes completely across the formation.

NFC East Mixtape Vol.118: Dumpster diving with Jimmy Kempski - BGN Radio

This highly anticipated episode is finally here! Philly Voice’s Eagles Writer, Jimmy Kempski stops by to chat with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Lee Gowton about reasons why each team in the division will be a dumpster fire this season.

Ranking the 10 most untouchable Philly athletes right now - PhillyVoice

6. DeVonta Smith, Receiver, Eagles. Smith is on here because he’s really good — 1,196 yards and seven scores his second season in 2022 — but also because he is incredibly valuable to the team due to his rookie contract, which pays him just over $5 million per season. He’s leaps and bounds cheaper than his teammate Brown, but Brown is not five times better than Smith. Smith is not going to be traded. He has the perfect skill set to compliment Brown as an outside receiver and gives the Eagles a field-stretching weapon who is young and still getting better every year. He’ll also likely get a lucrative second contract with the Birds two seasons from now.

An Eagles-Bengals Super Bowl LVIII matchup received the most bets at one sportsbook - Inquirer

While we continue to wait for the return of football, specifically the NFL, the Eagles continue to be a popular team in the futures market, receiving plenty of betting action over the last few months. We told you the Birds were a popular pick to win the Super Bowl in 2024 two weeks ago, with the Eagles garnering the third-highest number of tickets (9.3%) and third-highest betting handle (9.3%). In the NFL MVP market, quarterback Jalen Hurts, who earned a massive contract extension this offseason, had the most MVP betting tickets last week at two sportsbooks, despite having the fifth-best odds. BetMGM data said Hurts accounted for 14% of the betting tickets. Now the Eagles are dominating another category: the most bet-on Super Bowl LVIII matchups. The Birds are involved in two of the top three Super Bowl matchup bets, including a rematch with the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Eagles mailbag: Finding a trade target this summer - NBCSP

While Queen is my answer, I also got a specific question about Buccaneers linebacker Devin White. White is similar in some ways to Queen. He’s another young, former first-round linebacker out of LSU who might be available. White reportedly requested a trade out of Tampa but it doesn’t seem like the Bucs are willing to move him yet. White has also been a more successful player than Queen and that means it would take more to get him and then you’d probably have to figure out a long-term extension immediately. White was a Pro Bowler in 2021 and has three straight seasons with 124+ tackles. I’ll give one more honorable mention to Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn. The Eagles might feel OK at the safety spot with Reed Blankenship, Terrell Edmunds and rookie Sydney Brown but it’s worth mentioning Chinn. The 25-year-old is entering a contract year and the Eagles were reportedly very interested in him back in 2020 before they drafted Jalen Hurts at No. 53. Chinn went 64th overall. But in general, I don’t think safety is as glaring a need as linebacker.

3 free agents the Dallas Cowboys should sign before training camp - Blogging The Boys

There is no reason yet to panic about the kicking situation but it’s fair to think we will see some movement surrounding the position here soon for the Cowboys. As we currently stand, it’s only Tristan Vizcaino listed on the roster and it won’t stay that way for very long. It’s well known that the Cowboys are going to turn over every rock to find this seasons kicker and while they may look at younger guys in other leagues, a trusted and reliable veteran like Mason Crosby would make a lot of sense for them to at least bring into training camp. Crosby was 25 for 29 with a long of 56 yards last year at the seasoned age of 38. In addition to that, Crosby was solid on point after try’s as well finishing 37 for 39 on the year.

Can Jason Pinnock start at safety for the Giants? - Big Blue View

With Love now on the Seattle Seahawks, Pinnock is a realistic option to emerge as the Giants’ starting safety opposite McKinney. The position battle could go one of a few ways, and it’s possible the Giants will be trying out different starters even once the regular season begins. Nick McCloud was working as a safety during OTAs and could follow in Pinnock’s footsteps as a converted cornerback. Belton, the Giants’ fourth-round pick last year, will also get an opportunity to earn the role. The Giants also signed veteran safety Bobby McCain as a free agent. Even though Pinnock is inexperienced, he’s still taken the most NFL snaps at safety out of those three options. At a minimum, Pinnock’s year of experience with Martindale and ability on special teams should allow him to find some sort of role on the 2023 Giants. He’s one of the more versatile players on the roster and will have value as as rotational piece even if he’s not a starter.

The 5 O’Clock Club: Netflix seems to be trying to get into the NFL business - Hogs Haven

When I first saw the trailer, I was excited to watch the show. Having watched the trailer for a second time just minutes ago, I’m equally pumped, and about to add it to my calendar so I don’t miss it. This week, the news is that Netflix will air an NFL Films docu-series focusing on Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Puck.news reported that Netflix will pay “just under $50 million” for the production. While the deal is not officially signed & sealed, Netflix seems to have won a bidding war with ESPN, Amazon and a couple others who showed early interest.

...

Social Media Information:

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Instagram: Follow @BleedingGreenInsta

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Radio Twitter: Follow @BGN_Radio

BGN Cameo: Request a video message