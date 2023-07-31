Eagles announce Kelly Green uniform debut game

The Eagles Kelly Green uniforms are officially back, and they are so good!

The team announced on Monday that they’ll be wearing these alternate looks at two homes this season, including Week 7’s Sunday Night Football matchup with the Dolphins (Oct. 22) and Week 12 against the Bills (Nov. 26).

Debuting them at home during Sunday Night Football is a really nice touch, although that’s going to be a long time to wait. One things for sure, there will be a lot more Kelly Green in the stands this season, with people flocking to get the new merch.

Eagles fans don’t turn down an opportunity like this, so naturally, the day the jerseys were released to the public, Philly showed up, in droves.

Only our fans would tailgate our pro shop opening #KellyGreenIsBack



( : via @ali_41_) pic.twitter.com/fh5ab8eTMS — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) July 31, 2023

People have been waiting for the Eagles to bring back these Kelly Green beauties for a long time, so of course it’s cause for celebration.