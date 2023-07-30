 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Eagles practice updates: Live from training camp Day 3

By Brandon Lee Gowton
NFL: JUL 28 Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles’ 2023 training camp schedule resume today after the players had off on Saturday.

Here’s what on tap for Sunday morning:

  • 9:40 AM ET - Head coach Nick Sirianni press conference
  • 10:00 AM ET - Practice begins
  • Post-practice - Select players available to media

With Eagles training camp closed to public access at the NovaCare Complex, there’s no better way to track all of the news than with the comprehensive coverage we have lined up for you here at Bleeding Green Nation. Follow me on Twitter (@BrandonGowton) and Threads (@BrandonGowton) for live practice updates. I’ll be covering Eagles training camp from the team’s headquarters on a daily basis. You can find practice tweets from myself and other Philly beat reporters that will appear in the list below.

Make sure you keep refreshing BGN for today’s practices notes, daily BGN Radio podcasts, and other training camp coverage goodness!

NEWS TRACKER

Note: if the tracker isn’t properly loading for you, you can CLICK HERE.

