Eagles officially reveal Kelly Green alternate jerseys

The Philadelphia Eagles were planning to officially reveal their new Kelly Green alternates on Monday, July 31 ... but Saturday evening brought a change of plans.

Promotional pictures of the Birds’ new look leaked on social media and spread like wildfire. As a result, the Eagles were forced into pushing up the unveiling.

Perhaps it serves them right after some drawn out trolling by the social media team?

Regardless of your stance on that, here they are!

Yes, we know the internet is undefeated…



But don’t worry, we have lots more to come #KellyGreenIsBack pic.twitter.com/nN7M3ZdVlM — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) July 30, 2023

It felt like a long road to get back to this point. But after years of attempting to convince the NFL to allow a second helmet, Kelly Green is finally back.

And with the uniforms looking as good as they do, I think it’s safe to say they were well worth the wait.

Here’s the thing: how can the Eagles possibly even lose while wearing these? It’s such a sharp look with a bright color.

It remains to be seen exactly when the Birds will be wearing these alternate jerseys during the 2023 season. They can wear them up to three times with the first eligible date being the home opener against the Minnesota Vikings on September 14.

If you’re looking to get your hands on the Eagles’ new Kelly Green jerseys, the team announced their three pro shops (Lincoln Financial Field ... Cherry Hill, NJ ... Lancaster, PA) will be selling them beginning on Monday at 9:00 AM Eastern.