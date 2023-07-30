Eagles News: Jalen Carter says he’s “ready to kill the Cowboys”

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Philadelphia Eagles No. 9 pick Jalen Carter is, “Ready to kill the Cowboys!” The rookie DT is ready for the rivalry pic.twitter.com/bAW3LmrNk0 — Isaiah DeAnda Delgado (@IsaiahDDelgado) July 26, 2023

Eye on the Enemy #146: NFL training camp headlines + mailbag questions - BGN Radio

John Stolnis runs down the top training camp headlines from around the NFL and then took some mailbag questions about areas of regression for the Eagles, trade options for Howie Roseman, and the likelihood Brock Purdy isn’t the guy everyone thought he’d be this year.

Sean Desai explains what he’s liked about Nakobe Dean so far - NBCSP

It shouldn’t be much of a surprise that in defensive coordinator Sean Desai’s first press conference of training camp, he got a couple of Nakobe Dean questions off the bat. It’s going to be an important year for the Eagles’ new MIKE linebacker. Desai was asked what makes him confident Dean can be the guy at that position this year. “The biggest thing I see from him is just the ability and the willingness to keep growing,” Desai said. “That’s what we’re looking for, really out of all these guys, and him in particular because it’s a new role for him, and we’re excited about it because he’s got that mindset. He’s been really working hard obviously in the offseason and all summer, in constant communication with his coaches and myself, and kind of just setting himself up. He’s got to keep taking that mindset on a daily grind type of mindset.”

What do we know about Sean Desai’s defense? - PE.com

There are pieces, and really talented ones, everywhere. The front seven is loaded with depth and a great combination of youth and experience and versatility. The linebackers are new and fast and making plays early in Training Camp. The cornerbacks are some of the best in the entire league, with a healthy and excited young crew of contenders pushing for roster spots and recognition. The safeties are an interesting blend of veterans and younger players and everyone is peering over the hedges to see how that rotation pans out. This is the Eagles’ defense right now, one overseen by new coordinator Sean Desai that has a lot of new faces and moving parts and endless possibilities. Is it too early to make a determination on how it’s all going to work out? You betcha it is. Desai isn’t going anywhere near making predictions, and instead is working through the installation and the verbiage and teaching the finer points fundamental step by fundamental step.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy clarifies comments about wanting to run the ball more - Blogging The Boys

It is not difficult to turn that statement into a narrative that works against McCarthy, such is life when you work for this particular organization. Many Cowboys fans found what McCarthy said to be a teeny bit scary relative to wanting to run the ball more, but if you are open-minded you can see how he is talking about an overall disposition of just being more efficient. Whether you believe that or not, McCarthy was offered the chance to speak on this exact quote as mentioned and declined to double down. Will this dissuade anyone from believing the Cowboys are going to be obsessed with the ground game, though? We all know the answer to that.

Deuce Vaughn looks like untackleable toddler at Cowboys training camp - SB Nation

If you haven’t heard, Cowboys rookie RB Deuce Vaughn is small. And not just small, Deuce Vaughn is tiny. He’s officially listed by the Cowboys at 5’6 and 176 pounds, about the same size as your average NFL podcaster. But, Vaughn makes up for that lack of size with speed and agility that would bring the biggest defenders to their knees. Vaughn has been getting reps at Cowboys training camp, and the size difference between him and the other players on the field is ... stark, to say the least.

‘Things I think’ after Week 1 of New York Giants training camp - Big Blue View

For years, co-owner John Mara has been bemoaning the team’s inability to draft and develop a group of players worthy of second contracts who could become the core around which the franchise was built. I don’t think Mara can say that anymore. The long-term deals given to Daniel Jones, Andrew Thomas, and Dexter Lawrence are the beginning of that core. Maybe players like Xavier McKinney, Evan Neal, Kayvon Thibodeaux, will join them. A big year and perhaps Darius Slayton joins that core. Saquon Barkley? We’ll see. Point is, though, it is apparent that the Giants are putting in place a foundational group — something that has been missing since their last championship run.

The Josh Harris honeymoon with Washington fans is off to a great start - Hogs Haven

In truth, it would have been hard for any new owner to look bad or screw up the transition in light of the previous 24 years, but I think there is a broad feeling that Josh Harris and his partners have struck just the right note with every move they’ve made so far. Harris kept his public comments short on the day that the owners voted to finalize the sale, but he stressed his DC-area roots, his excitement at taking on the responsibility of NFL ownership in Washington, and his crucial observation that ‘being a fan is not enough’, since the last guy was a fan too. The following day, Friday, at the ‘pep rally’, Josh Harris demonstrated his enthusiasm very publicly.

Reid Sinnett joining Bengals, per report - Cincy Jungle

The Cincinnati Bengals appear to have found a new quarterback. According to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport, the Bengals plan to sign former Philadelphia Eagles and XFL QB Reid Sinnett following a workout for the team this weekend.

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon cracks down on avoiding training camp fights: ‘It’s a non-negotiable’ - NFL.com

The Cardinals are fighting against the odds after going 4-13 last season while losing quarterback Kyler Murray to an ACL tear that still has no timetable for return. According to new head coach Jonathan Gannon, one place the fighting will not carry over is between teammates at training camp. “It’s a non-negotiable,” Gannon said regarding any in-camp fisticuffs, per the team website. “And why it’s a non-negotiable is because you get thrown out in a game for it.”

