Eagles News: NFL blames slippery Super Bowl field on ... players wearing the wrong shoes?

Privately, the NFL blamed Super Bowl slipping on players wearing the wrong cleats - PFT

The NFL has an unofficial excuse for the situation, one that has been communicated when owners ask about it. Per a league source, the league blames the players for not wearing the right shoes. (The Eagles changed their cleats — and it didn’t seem to matter.) Setting aside the fact that there should have been no reason for the teams to anticipate needing different types and sizes of cleats for a game that supposedly will be played under pristine conditions, the manner in which the field was torn up during the game shows that, regardless of whether the teams were able to properly adjust, the field never, ever should have been in that condition. Not for the most-watched game of the season. Not for any game, if the league truly cares about the health and safety of the players.

Submit your Eagles questions for a mailbag - BGN

Today... today we may or may not have off from work. What to do between now and the pool? Easy, ask some questions for a mailbag.

Should the Eagles have interest in any players in the 2023 NFL Supplemental Draft? - PhillyVoice

Milton Wright has good height at 6’3 (if accurate), and the Eagles have a need for more depth at outside receiver. He has contested catch chops, and good enough speed to make his share of big plays down the field. Wright is, in my opinion, a draftable player. He’ll have his own pro day, so to speak, on July 6. If Wright has good testing numbers and his character checks out, I could see the Eagles throwing in a late-round bid.

Training Camp Position Preview: Running Back - PE.com

Rashaad Penny – Penny spent the first five seasons of his NFL career with the Seahawks, where he finished as the franchise’s all-time leader in yards per carry (5.7). Over the past two years, Penny has led all NFL running backs with a 6.2 yards per carry average and in touchdown runs of 30-or-more yards with five. His best season came in 2021 when he gained 749 yards on the ground at an astounding 6.3 yards per carry, which led the league and set a single-season team record. He scored six touchdowns that year. He was on pace to set similar numbers in 2022 – second in NFL with 6.1 yards per carry – before suffering a season-ending injury.

Debating top 2024 NFL draft prospects at every position - ESPN+

Cornerback: Kalen King (Penn State) vs. Kool-Aid McKinstry (Alabama). The cornerback class looks stacked with first-rounders in the early stages of evaluation, and King and McKinstry headline that group. King, a 5-foot-11, 188-pound junior, grabbed three interceptions and broke up 15 passes last year. Only teammate and eventual second-round pick Joey Porter Jr. forced a higher percentage of incompletions in coverage than his 37.5% of all targets. He’s shifty and fast, and he breaks on the ball like a wide receiver running routes. McKinstry doesn’t just have the best nickname in college football — he might also be the best cover man in the sport. In 2022, he one-upped King by allowing a QBR of 13.2 — ninth in the nation among DBs who saw at least 50 targets. He hauled in one interception and broke up 14 passes. At 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds, he has the length that teams love to go along with topflight speed. “McKinstry is the dude,” said an AFC scout who covers the SEC. “He’s up there with [Derek] Stingley, Sauce [Gardner] & Co. as a college corner. He looks like a top-10 pick already.” My early pick for the top CB: McKinstry.

The best/worst cases for the Cowboys offensive line for the upcoming season - Blogging The Boys

Can’t stay healthy: If great health is atop the best-case list, then it’s only fitting that battling injuries would lead things off for the worst case. It all starts with Tyron Smith whose health trajectory does not look good at all. Just look at his career trimesters: Up until the age of 25, he started 79 of 80 games, FANTASTIC! Next four seasons, he missed exactly 13 games, MEH. After hitting 30, he’s never played in more than 11 games in a season and that includes two of the last three years where he’s only played two games (2020) and four games (2022), UH OH! This does not inspire confidence as we’ve all conditioned ourselves to just expect him to go down at some point. The saving grace is that we know they have a great reserve in Tyler if when that happens, but he’s just one person. What happens if Steele is slow to recover? Knee injuries are brutal and while he doesn’t rely on it for bursts and sharp cuts like say a Michael Gallup does, it’s not out of the realm of possibility that Steele has a slightly down recovery season as well.

Amani Oruwariye seeking career rejuvenation with Giants - Big Blue View

Oruwariye is coming off a miserable season with the Lions. Most of his career has been defined by high yardage totals and constant penalties. His saving grace in 2021 was his ballhawking skills, but interceptions are an unstable statistic. In a cornerback room with many names but not much proven talent, Oruwariye would seem to be a name to watch. Considering the younger options the Giants have beyond Adoree’ Jackson and Banks, including Cor’Dale Flott, Nick McCloud, Aaron Robinson, Rodarius Williams, Darnay Holmes, Zyon Gilbert, Leonard Johnson, and sixth-round draft pick Tre Hawkins III, Oruwariye will have to prove that he’s worth a spot. The Giants can cut ties with him easily. If he does not make the Giants’ 53-man roster, it’s more likely than not that he’ll find another spot in the league. Cornerbacks with that much starting experience usually get a second chance somewhere, and Oruwariye’s six interceptions in 2021 may turn some team’s head. Whether he can stick on one roster for the season is a different story and will depend on his play. Training camp will be an audition for Oruwariye, both to the Giants and the rest of the NFL.

The 5 O’Clock Club: Emmanuel Forbes could be Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2023 - Hogs Haven

The only real knock on Emmanuel Forbes is his size. While he is nearly 6’1” and has good length, Forbes weighed in at 166 pounds at the Combine (possibly having cut weight in order to increase his 40-time), but says that he played at well over 170 pounds in college. Still, one look at him in a pair of shorts is enough to convince any fan that Forbes needs to keep eating sandwiches and that he should never skip ‘leg day’ at the gym.

Travis Kelce says that 50-80% of NFL players use weed - SB Nation

Kansas City Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce has been around for quite a bit. From his journey as a former QB at the University of Cincinnati to becoming a first-ballot Hall of Famer at TE. With his knowledge of the game also comes the knowledge of loopholes in the NFL, including when it comes to smoking weed. In an interview Kelce did with Vanity Fair, Kelce estimates that around 50-80% of the NFL players in the league use cannabis. “If you just stop in the middle of July, you’re fine,” he told Vanity Fair. “A lot of guys stop a week before and they still pass because everybody’s working out in the heat and sweating their tail off. Nobody’s really getting hit for it anymore.

