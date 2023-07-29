Eagles News: Jalen Carter has his sights set on Defensive Rookie of the Year

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Carter said he aspires to become the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year, but that is as far as he goes in speculating or wishcasting. Ask him about his role and he says he is looking to make an impact every time he is on the field. Ask him about bigger goals and he shrugs off the question. Carter is doing it all the right way – he is staying quiet, hunkering down on the responsibility of the NFL. Defensive coordinator Sean Desai said Carter is, like young players at this level, “learning to be a pro” and with that comes the understanding that it is wonderful and necessary to have talent, but perfecting technique and mastering the scheme and gaining a doctorate-level understanding of how it works in the trenches in the NFL is what separates players. It helps Carter that he has former Georgia teammate Jordan Davis in the same room and for Davis, in his second season, this is a chance to help his friend learn the nuances of being an NFL rookie. There is also veteran star Fletcher Cox, a former first-round draft pick who has gone on to become one of the league’s greats. His perspective is invaluable for Carter.

Camp Thoughts - Iggles Blitz

Carter seems to be a man on a mission. He slid down to the 9th pick and had to deal with some tough situations. Now he is back on the football field and is doing what he does best…wreaking havoc. Carter will make his share of plays, but he’ll disrupt even more. Other guys will make those plays, but Carter will be the reason they didn’t work. There was legitimate concern that the off-field baggage might get in his head and affect what he does on the field. That hasn’t been the case so far. Carter says his goal is to be the defensive rookie of the year. That is tough for a DT. Those guys normally need a season or two to adjust to pro football. Carter is good enough that he might be an exception. I like the fact he’s got lofty goals. I am more impressed with his focus and level of play to this point.

Eagles training camp practice notes: Nick Sirianni battling against complacency - BGN

Nick Sirianni is taking no prisoners early in camp. The Eagles’ head coach is no stranger to showing emotion but he’s been especially fiery through two practices thus far. Check out this moment from just a few minutes into today’s session. The thought here is that Sirianni is really trying to battle against complacency setting in after the team was so successful in many regards (except for, well, you know) last season. He’s doing his part to send the message that it’s a different year and they need to start all over again.

Eagles training camp Day 2 practice recap - BGN Radio

From A.J. Brown looking awesome as ever to some young Georgia players showing exciting potential, Brandon Lee Gowton and Jimmy Kempski take you through the second day of action. The guys also hand out their daily MVPs, LVPs, and play of the day awards!

Eagles Kelly green jerseys go on sale Monday at team pro shops - CBS Philly

Eagles fans itching to get their paws on a Kelly green jersey can do so Monday. The Eagles announced Friday that Kelly green merchandise will go on sale beginning at 9 a.m. Monday at their three pro shop locations. The Birds’ pro shop locations are at Lincoln Financial Field, in Cherry Hill, New Jersey and Lancaster.

