Eagles training camp: Live practice updates from Day 2

By Brandon Lee Gowton
NFL: JUL 26 Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles’ 2023 training camp schedule continues today after the team held a walkthrough closed to media on Thursday.

Here’s what on tap for Friday morning:

  • 9:20 AM ET - Defensive coordinator Sean Desai press conference
  • 10:00 AM ET - Practice begins
  • Post-practice - Select players available to media

With Eagles training camp closed to public access at the NovaCare Complex, there’s no better way to track all of the news than with the comprehensive coverage we have lined up for you here at Bleeding Green Nation. Follow me on Twitter (@BrandonGowton) and Threads (@BrandonGowton) for live practice updates. I’ll be covering Eagles training camp from the team’s headquarters on a daily basis. You can find practice tweets from myself and other Philly beat reporters that will appear in the list below.

Eagles training camp practice notes: The running back rotation is very rotational

EAGLES FINALLY REVEAL NEW KELLY GREEN JERSEY ... release date

Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith off to encouraging starts

The Eagles’ “Core 4” spoke to reporters on Day 1 of training camp

Eagles training camp preview: 53-man roster projection

