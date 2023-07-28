Eagles News: Micah Parsons says the Cowboys are the top team in the NFC

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Cowboys’ Micah Parsons: “We’re the top team in the NFC” - Audacy

“I think we are the top team in the NFC. No one can beat you except yourself,” Parsons said on 105.3 The Fan’s ‘GBag Nation’ when asked how close he believes the Cowboys are to being the top team in the NFC. “You look at our game last year, that’s a game we could have won. We beat ourselves with mistakes and things like that. I think we are the top team when you talk about numbers and experience - guys we got back. I think we’re the only team that gained players. We didn’t lose a (former Eagle and now 49ers’ defensive tackle) Javon Hargrave, and then draft somebody. We have everybody across the board. When you talked about years playing together - years of experience - I think we’re up there to be that better team.” [BLG Note: This is the same Micah Parsons who said “I’m just sick to my stomach right now” after the Eagles drafted Jalen Carter.]

Cowboys’ Dak Prescott ‘guarantees’ fewer interceptions this season - ESPN

It might not be a Joe Namath-type guarantee of winning a Super Bowl, but Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott did guarantee one thing for 2023 when he met with the media for the first time in training camp Thursday. “I am going to lessen my interception numbers,” Prescott said. “That is a guarantee.” There was some confusion last month when it was reported that Prescott said from his youth football camp that he would not have 10 interceptions this season, when in fact he said he would not have the tipped interceptions. [BLG Note: The Cowboys sure are doing a lot of talking.]

EAGLES FINALLY REVEAL NEW KELLY GREEN JERSEY ... release date - BGN

If you’re not social media savvy, you may not realize the Philadelphia Eagles have been brazenly trolling fans about their upcoming Kelly Green alternate jersey reveal this week. Trolling in a way that hasn’t actually revealed any new information. That is, until now. The Birds finally announced what seems to be a reveal date: Monday, July 31. They included a sneak peek of the jersey’s shoulder which includes the old white full bird Eagles logo:

At the Podium: Jalen Hurts, Jason Kelce and Brandon Graham at Day 1 of Training Camp - BGN Radio

Football is back baby! Several Eagles players including Jalen Hurts, Brandon Graham and Jason Kelce talk with the Philly media following the first day of training camp.

Random Eagles notes: Derek Barnett’s pay cut, Jordan Davis’ conditioning, and more - PhillyVoice

Lol. This engagement-chasing Twitter account genre is the absolute worst. The Eagles have had one short practice... in shorts! I focused in on Carter at times during practice, and I thought his quickness was impressive. He got some pressure as a pass rusher, and looked stout against the run. There’s no question that Carter is immensely talented, and he looked spry on Day 1. I have little doubt that he’ll flash throughout camp, and I’m eager to see what he can do when they put the pads on in practice and when they suit up for preseason games. That said, he’s being talked about like Eagles offensive linemen were being tossed around as if the defense picked the right play in Tecmo Bowl. If he “sacked” Jalen Hurts in two seconds then I missed that one (more accurately, it didn’t happen). Let’s maybe not build players up just to rip them down when their play in real games falls short of these nonsense fairy tale anecdotes from people who aren’t even at practice.

2023 Fantasy Football Player Profile: Rashaad Penny is a high-risk, high-reward fantasy sleeper - PFF

Penny has averaged 1.3 15-plus-yard carries per game and 10.5 rushing fantasy points per game, second and sixth, respectively, among backs who have played at least 15 games since 2021. He has finished as a top-four fantasy running back in four of his past 10 games. If Penny can stay healthy and is still the same player he was before his leg tibia fracture, he could have a huge season in the Eagles offense.

Maxie Baughan and Al Wistert named Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalists - PE.com

Maxie Baughan and Al Wistert, members of the Eagles Hall of Fame, are part of the 12 semifinalists for the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame Seniors category. Up to three candidates in the Seniors category will be selected for final consideration in late August. Each of the 12 semifinalists played his last game in professional football no later than the 1998 season. Maxie Baughan earned five Pro Bowl nods in six seasons with the Eagles between 1960-65. Baughan was selected with the 20th overall pick in the 1960 NFL Draft and was a member of the Eagles’ championship team that same season. The linebacker collected 18 interceptions and 10 fumble recoveries during an illustrious 12-year career. Baughan was inducted into the Eagles Hall of Fame in 2015.

Cowboys training camp updates: Cornerback Trevon Diggs dealing with apparent toe injury - Blogging The Boys

All told it seems like this is nothing. NFL Network’s Jane Slater added specifics to the situation by calling it a toe injury but also didn’t express any real concern.

New York Giants training camp, Day 2: Darren Waller, Jalin Hyatt, schedule changes, more takeaways - Big Blue View

First-team reps for Jalin Hyatt. A day after leaving practice early due to heat-related issues, rookie wide receiver Jalin Hyatt received a handful of reps with Daniel Jones and the first-team offense. That’s the first time since he was drafted that Hyatt has run with the starters. He did not catch any passes from Jones, and Hyatt did have an end zone drop during Thursday’s 1-on-1 drills, but Thursday was a small step forward for the young speedster.

UPDATE - Jalen Ramsey injury: Timeline could be longer than 6-8 week initial estimate - The Phinsider

After the initial estimate of a six-to-eight week recovery for Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey who sustained a knee injury on Thursday, it now appears the estimate may have been optimistic. David J. Chao, a former head doctor for NFL teams for 17 years, tweeted, “Trimming torn meniscus has him back near start of season. Repair with sutures has him out most if not all of season.” [BLG Note: The Eagles play the Dolphins in Week 7.]

Cardinals award Budda Baker with a nifty raise - Revenge Of The Birds

Well, talk about feeling elated! Budda Baker is not only the best football player on the Cardinals' team, he remains the only Arizona Cardinals' draft pick to play just as well and even better AFTER he received his 2nd contract. And now he gets some timely and significant raises to that contract that he has absolutely earned. [BLG Note: Looks like the door has been closed on a Budda trade.]

Report: Colts Working Out QB Reid Sinnett Thursday - Stampede Blue

Sinnett, a former undrafted free agent in 2020, originally signed with the Buccaneers before eventually being picked up off waivers by the Eagles in 2021, where he spent the the remainder of that season on their active roster. Following his time in Philadelphia, Sinnett spent a brief period with the Dolphins in 2022.

Joe Burrow injury: Bengals star goes down on non-contact play, carted off during training camp - SB Nation

The Cincinnati Bengals, and their fans, are hoping for good news on Thursday after receiving a bit of a scare. During Thursday’s training camp practice, quarterback Joe Burrow pulled up on a play after moving out of the pocket, and seemed to favor his right leg before going to the turf. After medical staff checked on the Cincinnati passer, he was carted off the field. You can see video of the play, as well as him being carted off the field, here.

