EAGLES FINALLY REVEAL NEW KELLY GREEN JERSEY ... release date

If you’re not social media savvy, you may not realize the Philadelphia Eagles have been brazenly trolling fans about their upcoming Kelly Green alternate jersey reveal this week.

Trolling in a way that hasn’t actually revealed any new information.

That is, until now.

The Birds finally announced what seems to be a reveal date: Monday, July 31.

They included a sneak peek of the jersey’s shoulder which includes the old white full bird Eagles logo:

This look is consistent with what’s been said about the jersey being a throwback to the Randall Cunningham era Kelly Green jerseys ...

... as opposed to the Chuck Bednarik era Kelly Green jerseys the Eagles wore in 2010 to honor the 1960 NFL championship team:

After all this trolling by the team’s social media team, the jerseys better be pretty darn good. I have no expectation that they won’t be.

But it’ll be nice to finally see them and the new (read: old) alternate helmet on Monday. One would imagine they’ll also announce the games they’ll be wearing them this season.