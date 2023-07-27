Eagles News: Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith off to encouraging starts

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Eagles training camp Day 1 observations: Nolan Smith, Jalen Carter stand out in first practice - CBS Sports

Didn’t take long for Carter or Smith to make an impact in training camp. The Eagles were only in shells on Day 1, yet Carter and Smith demonstrated their talent level on the defensive front. Smith was with the first team in red zone defense filling in for Brandon Graham (who was with the first team in 11-on-11), earning that after impressing in 11-on-11 on the second team. Going up against Jack Driscoll, Smith beat the Eagles second-team tackle on back-to-back plays (Driscoll even had a false start on one of them), and disrupted both of the offensive plays. On the first play, Smith was credited with a sack. Smith’s speed off the edge is incredible, giving excellent looks for the tackles. He’ll factor into the pass rush this season by keeping this up, giving much-needed relief for Graham, Josh Sweat and Haason Reddick (more on Reddick in a bit). Carter was with the second-team defense as well, but was making a statement during the 11-on-11 session. Carter immediately got pressure up the middle and was credited with a “sack” on Jalen Hurts (remember the Eagles are in shells).

Eagles practice observations: Sloppy start; Jalen Carter passes the early eye test; a budding TE returns - Inquirer

Get Carter. I spent the latter part of team drills focused on Jalen Carter, the Eagles’ top draft pick. The defensive tackle passed the early eye test. He got off the ball quickly and used a sudden swim move to penetrate past guard Landon Dickerson for a pressure. Center Jason Kelce said after practice that he didn’t have to block Carter, but he said he felt the 6-foot-3, 324-pound rookie “make a drastic inside move” during one play.

Camp Notes – Day 1 - Iggles Blitz

Carter has big time ability, but rookie DTs can struggle at times. It will be fun to see how Carter performs this summer. Adjusting to NFL blocking isn’t easy. Carter will lose his share of battles. He’s so talented that he should win his share as well. [...] More than a few people were posting rave reviews of Smith on Twitter. He has the skill and motor to shine in this setting. Haason Reddick didn’t practice so that meant extra reps for Smith. It still blows my mind that he fell to 30th. I think a lot of teams will regret passing on him.

Eagles training camp practice notes: The running back rotation is very rotational - BGN

The only time I really noticed Nakobe Dean today is when he surrendered a touchdown to Dallas Goedert on a crossing pattern. In fairness, Goedert is pretty good. Especially in the red zone. The only guy who really had success guarding him down there was James Bradberry, who broke up two Hurts passes thrown to the top tight end. One of them was a really nicely timed diving effort that prevented a touchdown catch. Christian Elliss continues to make plays, man. After catching a pass in the end zone today, he’s up to three interceptions through two media-attended OTA practices and one training camp practices. The Eagles might have something with this dude. That being said, Elliss did also participate in the young guy/bottom of the roster developmental period right before practice ends. So, that’s not the sign of a guy who’s established anything just yet.

Eagles training camp Day 1 practice recap - BGN Radio

Eagles training camp is back! Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) and Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) take you through the first day of action. The guys also hand out MVPs, LVPs, and play of the day awards!

10 reasons the Eagles will win the Super Bowl - PhillyVoice

The Eagles are stacked on the edges. If we’re including the playoffs, there arguably wasn’t a better pass rusher in the NFL last season than Haason Reddick, who racked up 19.5 sacks and 6 forced fumbles in 2022. On the other side, Josh Sweat is a budding star player who has had improved production every season of his career, and he finished with 11 sacks in 2022. Brandon Graham is coming off his highest sack production season in 2022, when he had 11 of them coming off a 2021 Achilles tear. He’s a year older (now 35), but he’s also healthier than he was a year ago. And for good measure, the Eagles added the extremely athletic Nolan Smith to their pass rusher stable with the 30th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. There isn’t a team in the NFL that has a more enviable edge rusher quartet. On the interior, the Eagles have been loading up on young and talented players in the draft, most notably in Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter, and Milton Williams. That is an unproven group to varying degrees but their collective upside is high.

Eagles training camp roster: Your guide to all 45 players on offense - The Athletic

Rashaad Penny — We know about Penny’s extensive injury history, but I do think he has the highest upside of any back on the roster, D’Andre Swift included. He leads all running backs over the past two seasons in both yards per carry (6.2) and yards after contact per rush (4.4). Over that span, Miles Sanders led the league in yards before contact per rush (2.1). Combine Penny’s skill with the opportunity once given to Sanders in the Hurts-led offense and you have the makings of an All-Pro, were it not for the never staying healthy thing.

Roob’s Observations: Will it really be that easy to replace Isaac Seumalo? - NBCSP

9. Nick Sirianni needs to go at least 9-8 this year to have the best record by an Eagles head coach after three seasons. That’s an honor that surprisingly belongs to Jim Trimble, who had a 21-13-2 record from 1952 through 1954, a .611 winning percentage. Also over .550 are Rich Kotite and Doug Pederson (both .604), Andy Reid and Chip Kelly (both .563) and Ray Rhodes (.552). Sirianni has a 23-11 record through two years, a .676 winning percentage. Nine wins puts him at 32-19 (.628), just ahead of Trimbl’s .627. The last Eagles head coach who didn’t have a winning percentage after three seasons was Marion Campbell, whose teams were 17-29-1 from 1983 through 1985. (We’re not counting the three strike replacement games in 1987 against Buddy Ryan’s record.)

5 reasons you must watch the season premiere of the new Eagles Unscripted - PE.com

1. What it means to be an Eagle. Eagles Unscripted gives fans access to never-before-seen footage from the team meeting on the eve of Super Bowl LVII. Nick Sirianni gave the floor to the leadership council to inspire and motivate the team. Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson, and other veteran players talked from the heart. The overwhelming theme of the speeches – Family. Wide receiver A.J. Brown made note of that, saying, “Ever since I got here, it has been a family.” If you love inspirational quotes from Jalen Hurts, you will not want to miss this opening segment.

20 NFL players, coaches, execs under most pressure in 2023 - ESPN+

Mike McCarthy, coach, Cowboys. Beyond the extent that every Cowboys head coach is perennially on the hot seat, McCarthy has to expect to be the focal point of team owner Jerry Jones’ rage if things don’t work out in 2023. The Cowboys moved on from offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, whose offenses had ranked first and fourth in scoring over the past two seasons, to hand playcalling duties back to McCarthy and retread coordinator Brian Schottenheimer. McCarthy’s quotes about wanting to score less and control the scoreboard fall apart under some scrutiny. Most coaches who win 12 games in back-to-back seasons have plenty of job security, and Jones stuck with Jason Garrett much longer than anybody would have expected before hiring McCarthy. Given how disastrous Dallas’ exits from the postseason have been over the past two years, what happens if that occurs a third time? Jones isn’t going anywhere. Dak Prescott is sticking around. It’s possible Jones throws Schottenheimer overboard, but McCarthy consolidating power turns this into an all-in situation. And on the flip side, what happens if McCarthy is right? If the Cowboys make a deep playoff run after falling short in years past, he will get a contract extension and the job security that comes with a big bet paying off. And if McCarthy does lead the Cowboys to a Super Bowl, well, they might put him in their Ring of Honor before the 2024 season even begins.

[UPDATE] Cowboys training camp updates: Safety Donovan Wilson leaves on cart with apparent calf injury - Blogging The Boys

The Dallas Cowboys began training camp practices in an official capacity on Wednesday afternoon and unfortunately the injury bug was quick to bite. Closer to the end of practice the Cowboys saw Donovan Wilson suffer what was an apparent calf injury. Wilson was examined and ultimately taken to the locker room on a cart where, according to NFL Network’s Jane Slater, x-rays will be done in order to determine the severity of what is going on.

Andrew Thomas signs 5-year deal with New York Giants - Big Blue View

The New York Giants continued taking care of their own on Wednesday, announcing that fourth-year left tackle Andrew Thomas has signed a contract extension. Per multiple reports, Thomas’ deal is for five years and $117.5 million, with $67 million guaranteed. The $67 million guaranteed is the most ever for OL in NFL history, breaking Ronnie Stanley’s previous record at $64 million. The focus recently has been on running back Saquon Barkley, who signed an amended franchise tag on Tuesday. The Giants also signed quarterback Daniel Jones to a four-year, $160 million deal with $81 million fully guaranteed and defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence to a four-year, $90 million deal with $46.5 million fully guaranteed this offseason.

The Most Significant Changes for the Washington Commanders in 2023 - Hogs Haven

Is the future bright for the Washington Commanders? Absolutely! It is no longer a shame or embarrassment to cheer for this team and fans are undoubtedly eager to turn over a new leaf and embrace this team. However, it will take time to win back some or most of the fans that decided to move on from the Commanders over the last two decades. Coburn expressed her hopes. “I am hoping that they mend the bridges between the disengaged fans and alumni (including football players, cheerleaders, band members, and former employees) and help reconcile this fan base!” Imbert added, “I think they need to continue to put in the time to show up at every opportunity they can to get to know the incredible fan base in the DMV.”

Dalvin Cook to the Jets? Free agent in New York for visit - SB Nation

The New York Jets aren’t done adding to their offense, and now the team has its sights set on free agent running back Dalvin Cook. [BLG Note: Reminder that the Eagles will play the Jets in Week 6.]

