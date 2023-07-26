Eagles announce some roster moves

As the first Eagles’ training camp practice got underway, the team announced some roster moves — one of which we were expecting. Deon Cain joining the WR room meant the team had to release someone, and it looks like tight end Dalton Keene was that guy. They also placed Devon Allen on the NFI list to start camp.

Eagles have signed WR Deon Cain, released TE Dalton Keene, and placed WR Devon Allen on the Active/Non-Football Injury List. pic.twitter.com/WP6ExxPPE3 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) July 26, 2023

BLG wrote about Cain’s addition on Tuesday, explaining:

“Now back in Philly, Cain is competing to be one of five or six receivers that the Eagles keep on their 53-man roster. Considering he turns 27 in August, one can wonder about his upside at this point. But perhaps he can carve out a role as the Eagles’ “enforcer” receiver who is tasked with doing the dirty work (blocking, special teams) which Zach Pascal filled last year. Cain is listed as the same height (6’2”) as Pascal but also 10 pounds lighter.”

As for Keene, the tight end spent time with the Patriots in 2020, his only time on an active NFL roster. He missed the entire 2021 season, but then made the Eagles practice squad early in the 2022 season, but was released in October followed by a brief stint with the Broncos practice squad. The TE made his way back to Philly this offseason, but didn’t stick out enough to make it to training camp.

Devon Allen talked a couple weeks ago during a track event about dealing with a calf injury, which is the reason he was added to the non-football injury list as they start camp. Not ideal timing for someone fighting an uphill battle to make the roster.