Eagles training camp practice updates: Live from Day 1!

Philadelphia Eagles football is back!

The Birds’ 2023 training camp schedule officially kicks off today.

Following Nick Sirianni’s 9:30 AM pre-practice press conference, the on-field action at the NovaCare Complex will begin at 10:00 AM. Jalen Hurts and some other players will then be available to media after practice ends.

It’s an exciting time of year! Sure, the real games don’t begin until September ... but this is where the long road to the Super Bowl truly begins. As the team prepares for the upcoming season, there’s much to monitor in terms of position battles, player development, and the projected 53-man roster outlook.

With Eagles training camp closed to public access, there’s no better way to track all of the news than with the comprehensive coverage we have lined up for you here at Bleeding Green Nation. Follow me on Twitter (@BrandonGowton) and Threads (@BrandonGowton) for live practice updates. I’ll be covering Eagles training camp from the team’s headquarters on a daily basis. You can find practice tweets from myself and other Philly beat reporters that will appear in the list below.

Make sure you keep refreshing BGN for today’s practices notes, daily BGN Radio podcasts, and other training camp coverage goodness!

Always great to be back!

