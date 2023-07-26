Eagles News: Philadelphia has one of the top Defensive Rookie of the Year candidates

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Top 10 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year candidates in 2023: Lions duo to contend - NFL.com

4) DT Jalen Carter. On paper, Carter is the most talented defensive player from the 2023 NFL Draft class. There are lingering questions about off-field issues, but if Carter remains focused on quieting those concerns, he should be a strong contender for the award. He’s sound against the run and has the ability to beat guards quickly as a pass rusher when facing single blocks. No defensive tackle has won DROY since 2014, but Carter has the juice to stack the numbers necessary to get into the conversation.

Eagles training camp preview: 53-man roster projection - BGN

CB: James Bradberry, Darius Slay, Avonte Maddox, Zech McPhearson, Josh Jobe, Kelee Ringo (6) [46]. Bradberry and Slay are the starters on the outside. One can wonder if at least one of them is set to regress. Cornerback is typically not a position where players age gracefully. Bradberry is entering his age 30 season while Slay is turning 33 in January. Maddox is the Eagles’ slot corner but he’s coming off an injury that caused him to miss OTAs. McPhearson saw time as the nickel corner in OTAs; he could conceivably be the top backup at every corner spot. McPhearson has also played well on special teams so he’s a strong bet to make the roster. Jobe has also played on special teams and he looked good in camp last year. Ringo is probably more of a long-term factor than he is ready to contribute right away. Barring injuries, it’s tough to see how Greedy Willliams makes the team when he projects a bench guy who doesn’t really have a special teams background. Greedy feels like a trade candidate to get the Eagles back a player that was on the roster bubble elsewhere.

25 things I’ll be watching at 2023 Eagles training camp - PhillyVoice

Watkins finished the 2022 season with 33 catches for 354 yards and (10.7 YPR) and three TDs. Even with all the frustrating mistakes that Watkins made in 2022, he brings a valuable commodity to the table — speed. A message was sent this offseason when the Eagles signed Zaccheaus, who was used similarly in Atlanta’s offense a season ago as a down-the-field target out of the slot. While Zaccheaus has good speed, he does not have Watkins-level speed, but he was a more reliable receiver for Atlanta than Watkins was for Philly in 2022. If Watkins can win back back some of the trust he lost last season and proves that he (a) can make the plays that come his way and (b) is where his quarterbacks expect him to be in his routes, then he should pretty easily win the starting job. If he falters and Zaccheaus proves to be a reliable presence, then Watkins will tumble down the depth chart.

Let’s Go Camping! - Iggles Blitz

I’m curious to see where the team is overall. I’ve followed two post-Super Bowl teams. The 2005 Eagles did not have a normal camp because of the TO situation. Things were just insane. It was impossible for the players and coaches to have a cohesive camp with so much divisive drama. That was a bizarre summer and an even weirder season. The 2018 team didn’t have anything to that extent, but Carson Wentz’s injury made things awkward. Nick Foles was the starting QB, but he knew that was only until Wentz got healthy. That created a bit of an odd dynamic. Other injuries started to pile up and that simply meant too many good players were missing. Everyone was excited to see what the team could do since they were coming off such a special season, but you started to think the magic of 2017 might not be happening again. There are no controversies heading into this TC. There are no crazy injury situations. The Eagles have arguably the best roster in the league and enough coaching talent to get the most out of the players.

Eagles training camp roster: A look at all 45 players on defense and special teams - The Athletic

Derek Barnett — Barnett suffered a season-ending torn ACL in Week 1 of 2022, though his 12 snaps were not the fewest played by an Eagle during the regular season. Those distinctions belonged to Andre Chachere on defense (10) and Trey Sermon on offense (8). In theory, Barnett should have had plenty of time to recover from the injury in order to be ready for the start of the 2023 season, but the 2017 first-round pick seems not to factor heavily into the team’s plans. The contract he signed last offseason makes it difficult to release him outright. If he shows up to camp healthy, the more the merrier for the pass rush. But it feels more likely that he’s played his last game for the team that drafted him.

Nick Sirianni hints at how he’ll use Eagles’ fleet of running backs - NBCSP

Kenny Gainwell supplanted Sanders as the lead back in the postseason, the Eagles made no attempt to re-sign Sanders when he hit free agency, Sanders signed a four-year, $25 million deal with the Panthers and the Eagles quickly added veterans Rashaad Perry and D’Andre Swift to the running back roster. What does it all mean? Nobody knows. Even Sirianni. “I’m OK having a committee, I’m OK with one guy getting the carries, too,” he said in a recent interview. “I really am. Whatever’s working, whatever’s going (well). We’ll say at times we’re going to go here and then a guy gets hot and we’ll roll with him. For example, Kenny in the playoffs a little bit last year. He got more touches than he had gotten because he was running it really well.”

Spadaro: A new season, a new challenge - PE.com

Nothing changes for Head Coach Nick Sirianni and his Philadelphia Eagles in 2023. Truthfully. Honestly. He’s preaching the same mindset, the “one percent better” approach, the reality that all 32 teams are 0-0 heading into September and that the best way to win – and to win big – is to keep grinding. “One thing I think is that after you go to a Super Bowl, you think (a team) is overconfident, or not as hungry or whatever. I know how hungry our guys are,” Sirianni said in the spring. “Our mindset, which never changes, is that we’re here. The only time you’re going to hear me say ‘Super Bowl’ is when you all bring it up. I’m not focused on that.” The Eagles had a dominating 2022 campaign, roaring to a 14-3 regular season record, blitzing through the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers in the NFC playoffs, before engaging in a toe-to-toe slugfest with the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. Ultimately, of course, the Eagles fell just short in their quest to bring home a second Lombardi Trophy in a span of six seasons, but after shrugging off the disappointment of that result, the Eagles went back to business. And they revved things up once again in the offseason, reloading the roster with a combination of veteran experience and young talent, adding to an outstanding core, and along the way completing the task that every team envies: Signing franchise quarterback Jalen Hurts to a contract extension through the 2028 season.

Report: Cowboys guard Zack Martin did not report to training camp amid contract frustration - Blogging The Boys

The timing of the Schefter report certainly feels interesting at the least and intentional at the most. For what it is worth Schefter was the first to report that Martin was considering holding out last week. Since then there has been a lot of waiting around with the first bit of notable activity coming on Monday when Martin was not on the team’s charter to California. That in and of itself was not a total cause for concern as he could have made other arrangements to get to Oxnard, but it seems that this is not the case. With the team now officially starting training camp, the level of seriousness just went up a notch. Time will tell how it all ultimately unfolds.

Did the Giants try to trade Saquon Barkley? - Big Blue View

Pro Football Talk reported Tuesday that the New York Giants tried to trade running back Saquon Barkley after placing the franchise tag on him in the spring “at the request of Barkley’s representation.” PFT’s Mike Florio wrote that “Per multiple sources, the Giants called a dozen teams in an effort to find a potential trade partner, back in the March/April time frame.” Florio also added this: “The Giants obviously found no takers. It’s unclear what they wanted. Barkley was trying to get, we’re told, a contract that pays something in the range of $15 million to $16 million per year.” Other reports have indicated those trade reports are incorrect.

Saquon Barkley and Giants Agree on a Contract - Over The Cap

While this contract certainly makes the most of a bad situation it is hard to spin this in any way as a good contract for Barkley. Whether Barkley fell victim to emotions, bad advice, or a desire to help the running back market, this is close to the worst outcome. All of the negatives that apply to being franchised are well known to every player and agency around the NFL. Similarly all equally know the difficulties that face running backs. This is not a position where you can up your value by “balling out” on the tag. All that does is invite another tag. The Giants still have the ability to tag Barkley two more times if they want to. The cost of two tags would be $22.2 million for 2023 and 2024 and if they use a third tag it would bring the total to $36.731 million for three years. To use three tags and have this type of value apply one would need to be a transition tag, which would likely be the third tag that was used. These numbers were all known when contract talks were ongoing.

Washington Commanders Roster Moves: Former Chiefs WR Byron Pringle signed to 1-year deal - Hogs Haven

The Washington Commanders have reportedly made another roster move before training camp opens up to the public for Thursday’s practices. Eric Bieniemy was hired as the team’s new Offensive Coordinator/Assistant Head Coach, and he has been given full control of the offense. He has already added RT Andrew Wylie and WR Marcus Kemp who played under him on the Kansas City Chiefs, and he is not getting another receiving option in Byron Pringle.

Justin Herbert, Chargers agree to $262 million extension that places him among highest-paid QBs - SB Nation

The latest quarterback-contract domino has fallen. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Los Angeles Chargers and quarterback Justin Herbert have come to terms on a “landmark” contract extension. As reported by Schefter, the parties have agreed on a five-year, $262.5 million extension that keeps him in Los Angeles through the 2029 season. Herbert is the latest young quarterback to reach agreement on a long-term extension this offseason. Lamar Jackson ended a long negotiation process with the Baltimore Ravens — after the team let him test the free agency waters — by coming to terms on a five year, $260 million contract. Under the terms of Jackson’s deal, $185 million of the contract is guaranteed, with $135 million fully guaranteed at signing. Also this offseason, Jalen Hurts parlayed his MVP-level season, and Super Bowl appearance, into briefly becoming the highest-paid player in NFL history. Under the terms of his new contract with the Philadelphia Eagles, Hurts received a new five-year deal worth $255 million and potentially up to almost $275 million. The contract includes $179.304 million in guaranteed money, and a no-trade clause.

