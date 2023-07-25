James Bradberry snubbed from NFL Top 100 list

The Eagles are very quickly to be named among team’s with the best cornerback duo, but it seems only one of those two players is getting the kudos he deserves. James Bradberry was only named an alternate for the Pro Bowl, and now is reportedly not included in this year’s NFL Top 100 players list.

It looks like he was just shy of making the list, which is surprising given the season he had and after being placed at No. 74 in the 2021 Top 100 list. His performance with the Giants in 2021 and Eagles in 2022 was comparable at worst, but Bradberry has been arguably more productive in Philly.

After initially not planning to stay with the Eagles as he entered free agency, the CB ended up taking less money in order to come back and compete alongside Darius Slay and the rest of his teammates again in 2023 — several of whom you’d expect to see high up on the Top 100 list.

The Eagles secondary certainly has all the parts they need to once again be at the top of the league, and maybe Bradberry will have another shot of receiving the accolades he deserves.