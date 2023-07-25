Eagles News: Philadelphia continues to tease new alternate uniforms

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Eagles hint at Kelly green uniform reveal on social media - PhillyVoice

This isn’t a sourced report, but I’d have to imagine the Eagles release these throwbacks this week with all of these posts. Otherwise, they’re going to ignite a fan base that’s ready to explode at a moment’s notice anyway.

Eagles Concepts: Counter - BGN

Counter read / counter bash is probably the most interesting run to look out for because there are so many variations you can run. I could show countless examples of the same play from different looks, formations, etc. Here is an example of the Eagles running it from empty and using the running back in motion. This time, the center and the tackle are pulling rather than the guard and tackle. It’s counter bash because the quarterback is following the pulling linemen. This would be called CT Counter Bash (the CT = center and tackle pulling). This is just awesome. It’s the same play as before but dressed up differently. Beautiful. Look at the size of that hole!

Eagles training camp preview: Can reshuffled roster avoid Super Bowl hangover? - ESPN

Player with the most to prove: Arryn Siposs, P. He missed six games late in the season with an ankle injury before returning for the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs. A misfire by Siposs late in the game resulted in a 65-yard Kadarius Toney return, setting up a Kansas City touchdown that extended its lead to eight. The Eagles added undrafted rookie free agent Ty Zentner in April to push Siposs. They will compete for the job in camp.

Training Camp Position Preview: Safety - PE.com

What Does the Film Show? The Eagles will introduce a pair of new starters at safety in 2023, with two returning backups (Reed Blankenship and K’Von Wallace) competing for jobs this summer alongside a pair of offseason additions (Terrell Edmunds and Sydney Brown). Blankenship made a splash last fall as an undrafted free agent with the Eagles, earning a spot on the 53-man roster out of camp and playing his way into a pivotal reserve role and spot starter by midseason. He was a player that I’ve had eyes on for a long time, however, going back to his college days at Middle Tennessee State. There, Blankenship proved year after year to be an extremely reliable player on the back end. Just how dependable? If I needed a guy to make a tackle one-on-one in the flat ... I was calling Reed’s name.

Eagles training camp: The 5 biggest questions - Inquirer

It will take more than a couple weeks early in camp to get a sense of what wrinkles Desai will implement — coaches are often careful not to reveal too much before Week 1. Sirianni and Desai will certainly want to take advantage of the uncertainty that comes from a new coordinator, but there will still be some clues as to what the Eagles defense will look like. The defense could be in for a regression after losing a half dozen key contributors from last year’s group, especially considering defensive performance can be volatile from year-to-year. How much Desai can curb that regression will be a major factor in how far the Eagles can expect to go.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson appears to avoided major injury after being carted off - Pride Of Detroit

VERY GOOD UPDATE: Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports that there is optimism Gardner-Johnson avoided a major injury. In fact, his source went as far as saying, “He’s fine.”

Cowboys Zack Martin reportedly not on team charter to Oxnard - Blogging The Boys

Training camp begins this week for the Dallas Cowboys. Soon enough we will feel the same sensation that accompanies peeling the plastic off of a new phone or device. You know the one I am talking about and the high levels of joy that it provides. As true as this is, we are also entering this week with a bit of reservation. Just a few days ago some surprising news made its way fans of America’s Team. Word broke that All-Pro guard Zack Martin is considering not showing up to training camp due to unhappiness with his current contract situation. For what it is worth, the Cowboys are on their way to Oxnard, California and Martin is not on the team charter. This is the first real update since the initial report of his dissatisfaction.

Giants ‘messed up’ with Saquon Barkley, says NFL analyst Ross Tucker - Big Blue View

The New York Giants “messed up” in their handling of the Saquon Barkley contract, former NFL player and current NFL analyst Ross Tucker told the ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast on Monday. “I think they messed up here, and I’ll tell you why,” Tucker, host of the Ross Tucker Football Podcast, said. “I think on paper, especially given his injury history, it makes perfect sense. Tag him this year for $10 million, have him for the whole year, tag him again next year, $12 million or whatever, have him for that whole year. And by then you move on or you draft another running back or whatever, right? Because what are the odds that Saquon’s still explosive, still healthy, still productive in 2025? Totally, totally get that mindset.” Tucker said, though, that “the locker room matters.” We have already seen Xavier McKinney express strong support for Barkley. “What I would argue is they were close enough that I think it would’ve made sense to get that deal done,” Tucker said. “Give him another million a year if that gets it done. Give him two more million guaranteed if that gets it done because the games are not played on paper, the locker room matters.

The Washington Commanders have released G Andrew Norwell - Hogs Haven

The Washington Commander have announced the release of LG Andrew Norwell, a move that has been expected since the season ended. Norwell was signed, along with former Carolina Panthers teammate Trai Turner, last offseason in an attempt to cheaply fix the offensive line. Brandon Scherff left in free agency after playing on two franchise tags and Ereck Flowers was released. Neither guard played well, and both dealt with injuries. Norwell started 16 games, and Turner started 12 last season.

Texans sign Eric Tomlinson - PFT

The Texans added a veteran tight end to the roster on Monday. The team announced the signing of Eric Tomlinson to their 90-man roster. [BLG Note: The Eagles originally signed Tomlinson as a UDFA after the 2015 NFL Draft. All these years later, he’s still hanging around.]

Deshaun Watson, the Browns and the NFL should be ashamed of themselves - SB Nation

Deshaun Watson doesn’t get it, and he has absolutely no desire of getting it. That’s the takeaway from the quarterback’s first interview upon arriving at Browns training camp. A remorseless Watson stood in front of reporters on Sunday calling the allegations of at least 25 women for sexual misconduct, which he settled in civil court, a construct of the media who directed a “narrative” against him. This wasn’t a case of misconstruing Watson’s words, or taking something out of context. As clear as he possibly could, Watson made it clear that he has absolutely no regret for what transpired.

Monday Football Monday #143: 10 questions that should be answered during training camps - The SB Nation NFL Show

RJ Ochoa and special guest JP Acosta take turns sharing questions they hope will be answered during training camp.

