Haason Reddick is hyped up for Eagles training camp

When the Eagles broke for the summer, head coach Nick Sirianni was asked about his messaging to the team. He said that he asked everyone, rookies and veterans, to do two things: 1) Come back for training camp in great shape, and 2) make good decisions off the field. It’s safe to say Haason Reddick lived up to the expectation.

I felt that middle finger in my soul, and hope the whole team descends on the NovaCare Complex this week with that same mentality. F*** everyone. Last season was incredible, and simultaneously devastating, but I’m ready to put it in the rear-view and see how this group can build on the foundation they laid last year, and the year before that.

It’s hard to get excited after the abrupt end of the 2023 season, with the Super Bowl victory just barely out of reach, but Reddick and the rest of the team are putting the heart back into the building, the team, and the city and I’m ready to join them.

Training camp is here! And with that, a whole new season, and a whole new set of things to celebrate and bitch about.