DeVonta Smith makes his NFL Top 100 debut

After just his second season as a professional, Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith is already considered one of the league’s best players.

Smith was officially named to the NFL’s Top 100 list ahead of the 2023 season. Skinny Batman came in at No. 100. With another year in this offense, it’s not unrealistic to think he’ll climb the rankings.

“In his second season in Philadelphia, Smith became a safety blanket for Jalen Hurts. Smith led the Eagles with 95 receptions, adding a career-high 1,196 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. Smith’s game leaped as he became a viable No. 2 option behind A.J. Brown, cutting through defenses while doubling his yards-after-catch production from 220 to 490 yards.” — Christian Gonzales, NFL.com

The Top 100 players have been voted on by the players, and the rest of the list list will be revealed 10 players at a time, everyday through August 3rd, both online and on NFL+.

The rest of the first batch released, includes:

No. 99 : Demarcus Lawrence, DE, Cowboys

: Demarcus Lawrence, DE, Cowboys No. 98 : Tristan Wirfs, OT, Buccaneers

: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Buccaneers No. 97 : Harrison Smith, FS, Vikings

: Harrison Smith, FS, Vikings No. 96 : Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jaguars

: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jaguars No. 95 : Jamaal Williams, RB, Lions

: Jamaal Williams, RB, Lions No. 94 : Terry McLaurin, WR, Commanders

: Terry McLaurin, WR, Commanders No. 93 : Eric Kendricks, LB, Chargers

: Eric Kendricks, LB, Chargers No. 92 : Marlon Humphry, CB, Ravens

: Marlon Humphry, CB, Ravens No. 91: Dalvin Cook, RB, unsigned

Eight of the 10 players named to the back of the Top 100 list are newcomers, with only Tristan Wirfs and Dalvin Cook making the list in 2022.

It’ll be fun to see just how many Eagles end up making this list when it’s all said and done. Any guesses?

Sound off in the comments!