Former Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson carted off during Lions training camp [UPDATE]

UPDATE #2: The safety is day-to-day, which is much more positive than things looked early on.

The MRI on Lions S C.J. Gardner-Johnson revealed no structural damage to his knee and he is considered day-to-day at this time, I’m told.



Great news for a huge part of Detroit’s reshaped secondary after Gardner-Johnson left practice earlier today. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) July 24, 2023

UPDATE: Looks like early indications are that the injury is not too serious.

There is optimism that #Lions DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson's knee injury is not serious, per sources.



More tests to come after CJGJ went down in practice today, but as one source put it: “He’s fine.” — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 24, 2023

There wasn’t a whole lot of free agency drama for the Eagles this offseason, but early on, one point of contention was C.J. Gardner-Johnson testing the market, which resulted in the Eagles moving on —and re-signing James Bradberry —, and the safety signing with the Lions on a one-year, $8 million deal. There was some shade thrown on social media in the weeks that followed, but ultimately, he claimed no bad blood with Philly.

Now, just days after reporting to training camp, the Lions’ newest member of the secondary had to be carted off the field with a non-contact knee injury suffered before practice.

Lions’ S C.J. Gardner-Johnson suffered a non-contact knee injury during Monday’s practice before being carted off. Brutal. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 24, 2023

CJGJ was the NFL’s interception leader for most of the 2022 season, and this even after he suffered a lacerated kidney in Week 12 and had to sit out the rest of the regular season. Still, he fought his way back, and was able to compete in the postseason and in the Super Bowl.

This marks the safety’s 5th season in the league, and hopefully he didn’t suffer any kind of season-ending injury.