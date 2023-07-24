Eagles News: The top question for Philadelphia entering training camp

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Are the Eagles built to battle history? The last NFC team to lose the Super Bowl and make it back to the game the following year was the 1974 Minnesota Vikings. The Eagles are also facing one of the league’s most difficult schedules and will have to overcome the loss of five defensive starters along with both their offensive and defensive coordinator from 2022. The roster is stacked, however, and the belief internally is quarterback Jalen Hurts remains on an upward trajectory. Philly is feeling confident it can defy the odds and return to the big game

4) Jalen Hurts, Eagles: He was already an elite running quarterback, and ruh roh, now he can read defenses and throw with some accuracy. Hurts plays in a loaded offense which no doubt helps, but ultimately he is the biggest reason that the Eagles can win offensively in so many different ways. Bonus points for his extreme will to be great.

When asked this spring if he had reached out to any former head coaches of teams that lost the Super Bowl, Sirianni said he hadn’t. But then he thanked a reporter for the suggestion and said he probably would. Because in the last two decades, just one team has returned to the Super Bowl the season after losing it. That was the 2018 Patriots, who won the Lombardi Trophy the year after the Eagles beat them in Super Bowl LII. Of the other 19 Super Bowl losers in the last 20 years, four teams lost in the conference championship the following season, five lost in the divisional round, two lost in the wild card round and, amazingly, eight (40%) missed the playoffs entirely. It’s really hard to get back to the Super Bowl. Especially after losing it.

Sirianni met with his team in the spring for the first time and looked back at that Super Bowl loss to Kansas City, just as a reminder, and since then, it’s been full focus on what’s ahead. “I thought it was important that I brought it up when we first started our offseason program and I’m showing a video with a picture of our guys walking out and the yellow and red confetti falling just to kind of set the stage of like, ‘Hey, we’re not going to talk about this a lot because this is not who we are.’ It’s not our end goal, maybe yes, win the division and all those different things, but our goal every day isn’t to come in here to chase the Super Bowl. You hope it gets to that, but it’s to look at the daily increments right and how we get better, how we get better, how to get better because there’s a lot of luck that goes into it,” he said in an interview session with reporters as the team broke after the June Organized Team Activities. First of all, you’ve got to be really good, right? You’ve got to be really good to get there. You’ve got to be really good to win. You’ve got to be really good to get to the playoffs, and even right then, you’re going to have some luck involved in it, so are we doing the things that we can control every single day to put ourselves in position to go 1-0? This is my time to come up with team meetings (themes for Training Camp). ... I got some ideas in my head of what I want to talk about, but will one of them be the sting and the pain? Yeah, they probably will be. I don’t know when the time is right to tell that story. I get a feel for that throughout the week. But, of course, you can use it.”

Philadelphia Eagles. How will the Eagles adjust to changes at both offensive and defensive coordinator? The Eagles lost offensive coordinator Shane Steichen and defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon to head-coaching jobs after the Super Bowl. Brian Johnson was promoted from quarterbacks coach to lead the offense and former Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai was hired from Seattle to replace Gannon. The Eagles’ offense finished No. 3 in DVOA and the defense finished No. 6 in DVOA, so both coaches will be graded on tough curves. Johnson is a coordinator for the first time in the NFL, although he would have been hired elsewhere had the Eagles not promoted him. Desai is a direct branch from the Vic Fangio tree (with a year under Pete Carroll in Seattle, too) and will bring a new perspective to a defense that will look different in 2023 after Nick Sirianni bypassed internal options.

#1 - The battle of Tyler Smith. The entire configuration of Dallas’ starting offensive line revolves around where to play Tyler Smith. Is he best utilized playing LG with Tyron Smith or someone else playing LT, or should he start at LT with someone else starting at LG? This is without a doubt the most important thing the Cowboys have to figure out early on in training camp and preseason. This issue needs to be settled as soon as possible in order to create some offensive line cohesiveness.

In 2022, Daboll and Kafka went back to basics with Jones and did not ask him to make complex reads on a regular basis. That’s what NFL teams expect from their franchise quarterbacks, though. They need their guy to be able to peek at the deep safety, diagnose coverages pre-snap and confirm post-snap, and balance between getting the ball out quickly and letting reads develop. Jones doesn’t need to do it all in 2023, but one of the key predictors of whether he will get beyond the first two years of his contract is his processing and vision. With a plethora of receiving weapons, now is his time to ascend beyond a game manager.

Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt doesn’t expect to be conducting head coaching interviews any time soon. Hunt said Sunday he doesn’t see Andy Reid retiring in the near future. “That’s never come up in my conversations with Andy,” Hunt said, via the team’s official transcript. “I think, as I recall his answer, somebody asked him the question and I don’t think he stopped to think about that subject and it has sort of had a life of its own there for a few weeks until Andy said, ‘No, I’m not thinking about that.’ As I see Andy, he remains incredibly energized and excited. He’s all about the Kansas City Chiefs and trying to get us back to the playoffs and win another Super Bowl. I think he has as much energy and passion as I’ve seen in the past 10-plus years that he’s been with us.”

