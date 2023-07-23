Eagles News: PFF is high on Jordan Davis entering Year 2

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

PFF Interior Defender Rankings: Top 32 ahead of the 2023 NFL season - PFF

19. Jordan Davis, Philadelphia Eagles. There’s some projection here with Davis, who played just 270 snaps in the regular season and playoffs last year, but he should pair with fellow former Georgia Bulldog Jalen Carter to spearhead the Eagles’ defensive interior by the end of the 2023 season. Davis registered 10 tackles resulting in a defensive stop from 142 snaps against the run and flashed as a pass rusher, including four pressures on 14 pass-rushing snaps against the Commanders in Week 3. [BLG Note: For context, Javon Hargrave is listed six spots ahead of Davis at 13th in these rankings.]

Eagles’ Jordan Davis ready to reach lofty expectations in Year 2 - Inquirer

“I definitely know what’s expected of me,” Davis said. “And I’m ready to meet those expectations.“I understand that you’re asking a lot more of me and that’s OK, that’s what I’m here for. I’m lucky that I had that experience behind those guys to see what it took. But just try to take those lessons that they gave me and not let it go to waste. I watched the film, watch film on myself, and I just realized a lot of my technique was raw so I wanted to come in and I wanted to come in hot. I wanted to come in sharp and especially since the guys here, new rooks, I want to make sure I set a great example for them. ... I don’t wanna be the guy that falls behind or the guy that the coach has to correct my technique every time.”

All-NFC East Defense Team - BGN

Darius Slay, Philadelphia Eagles: Darius Slay has been one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL over the last two seasons. He is locking down whoever he lines up across and was a huge factor in the Eagles defensive dominance last year. He is back in Philly after some contract doubts and will continue to lock things down in Sean Desai’s defense. James Bradberry, Philadelphia Eagles: James Bradberry was a revelation for the Eagles last year. After years of trying to assemble a dynamic duo of perimeter cornerbacks, they finally have the pair in Bradberry and Slay. It will be exciting how the duo grows in year two. Trevon Diggs, Dallas Cowboys: Trevon Diggs quietly had an excellent 2022 season. After picking off 11 passes in the year prior, Diggs only brought in three interceptions last season. However, he was far more consistent and prevented big plays on a regular basis. Diggs is one of the more exciting young defenders in the league and he is only getting better.

Eagles player hierarchy heading into 2023 training camp - PhillyVoice

Fans are actively rooting against them to make the team: Derek Barnett, Arryn Siposs, and Josiah Scott.

A Developing Situation - Iggles Blitz

They also tell stories as a way to illustrate the value of details. And of course Sirianni has his teaching tapes that he is constantly updating. He shows specific plays from games or reps from practice so they can see what he wants in action, not just theory. The next month will give the coaches a chance to do more teaching and developing. That will be crucial for a roster with so much young talent. When you lose guys like TJ Edwards, Isaac Seumalo, Hargrave and CJGJ, you need young players to step up. Howie Roseman and the scouts have done a good job of finding the next wave of talent. Now it is up to the coaches to get the most out of the players and for the players to play up to their talent level.

Training Camp Position Preview: Cornerback - PE.com

353 – Also according to NextGen Stats, Bradberry allowed just 353 yards on 85 targets in coverage last season, more than 100 fewer yards than any other defender with as many targets against him since ... wait for it ... 2016!

Cowboys kicker battle may have a third contender at training camp - Blogging The Boys

As we near the start of the Cowboys’ 2023 training camp, the search for a new kicker is already a focal point. While Dallas has two unproven contenders already on the roster, last year showed us how a veteran fallback option could be on the front office’s speed dial. Currently vying for the job are two relatively unknown kickers; Brandon Aubrey and Tristan Vizcaino. Aubrey is a former professional soccer player who kicked for the USFL’s Birmingham Stallions in 2022. He was just signed by Dallas a few weeks ago. Vizcaino has floated around the NFL since 2018 but only attempted 10 field goals, mostly working on practice squads. The Cowboys signed him last January after Brett Maher’s disastrous playoff game against Tampa Bay, but Maher did enough in practice to keep his job for one more week. This impending battle is reminiscent of the one that took place in last year’s camp. Veteran Lirim Hajrullahu and undrafted rookie Jonathan Garibay, again with minimal pro experience between them, were the two contenders Dallas took to Oxnard. But when neither did enough to earn the team’s confidence, the Cowboys went back to a familiar face and signed Maher about two weeks into camp.

Wink Martindale’s defense is an outlier, but is it a good idea in the NFC East? - Big Blue View

So is Wink Martindale the best choice of defensive coordinator for a team in the NFC East? It’s only his second year, so given his past success in Baltimore, it’s unfair to judge just yet. The stakes are high, though, when you have six teams on your schedule every year whose offenses match up well with the type of defense you like to play. It’s probably no accident that Joe Schoen’s first pick in both of his drafts so far was on the defensive side of the ball despite the NFL being an offense-dominated league and the Giants having big needs on offense. Martindale’s high-risk, high-reward approach to defense sure is exciting to watch. Will it begin to translate into more success against division rivals? Is Martindale flexible enough to adapt it to his and his opponents’ personnel if not? The Giants’ prospects to win the NFC East in the next few years will depend on it. Martindale’s chances of becoming an NFL head coach some day may, too.

Top Commanders draft picks Emmanuel Forbes & Quan Martin signed contracts on Friday - salary cap update - Hogs Haven

The two signings have an impact on the team’s available cap space for the 2023 season, as well as changing the widely reported figure of $83m in available cap space for 2024. Per Over the Cap, the team now has $9.3m in available space for the coming season, with an estimated $79.7m for 2024. Of course, both numbers include every player currently under contract with the Commanders, which includes last year’s starting LG Andrew Norwell. It’s accepted as a matter of fact that Norwell will be released by the team at the earliest opportunity. When that happens, the available cap space will change again.

