All-NFC East Defense Team

Let's make the best possible football team using only players from the NFC East!

Edge

Haason Reddick, Philadelphia Eagles: Haason Reddick’s first season in Philadelphia was one for the ages. The hometown hero piled up 16 sacks and five forced fumbles, which is miraculous considering how much he played off-ball and dropped into coverage. In Sean Desai’s defense, he figures to be more of a true edge defender and will have a big impact.

Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys: Micah Parsons has been a star the moment he stepped onto an NFL field.Following up his defensive rookie of the year campaign, Micah Parsons continued to be a dominant and versatile defender in Dallas. Parsons is a catalyst in that defense that has helped it become one of the better units in the NFL. This season, Parsons will likely continue to be among the best all-around defenders in the NFL.

Second Team: Montez Sweat, Washington Commanders and Josh Sweat, Philadelphia Eagles

Interior Defensive Line

Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants: Dexter Lawrence is a force at defensive tackle. Not only is he a dominant run defender, but he has grown into one of the more disruptive pass rushers in the league. Lawrence played a big part in the Giants defensive turnaround the last two years and as the unit improves, he could put up bigger and bigger numbers.

Jonathan Allen, Washington Commanders: The Washington Commanders have had a deep and talented defensive line for a few years and Jonathan Allen is the steady force that helps the unit go. He is coming off two straight Pro-Bowl seasons and will go into 2023 as one of the better interior pass rushers in the league.

Second Team: Daron Payne, Washington Commanders and Leonard Williams, New York Giants

Linebacker

Leighton Vander Esch, Dallas Cowboys: Linebacker is not exactly a strong position in the conference, but there are some solid players. Leighton Vander Esch looked back to form in 2022 after some injury marred seasons. While he is not a playmaker at linebacker, he is a physical and dependable presence in Dallas’ defense. Maybe another year healthy and he will start turning in really dynamic seasons.

Bobby Okereke, New York Giants: Bobby Okereke was brought over from the Colts this offseason to bring some speed to the second level of New York’s defense. Okereke can fly around at the linebacker position and could benefit from playing behind New York’s emerging defensive line.

Second Team: Nakobe Dean, Philadelphia Eagles and Jamin Davis, Washington Commanders

Cornerback

Darius Slay, Philadelphia Eagles: Darius Slay has been one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL over the last two seasons. He is locking down whoever he lines up across and was a huge factor in the Eagles defensive dominance last year. He is back in Philly after some contract doubts and will continue to lock things down in Sean Desai’s defense.

James Bradberry, Philadelphia Eagles: James Bradberry was a revelation for the Eagles last year. After years of trying to assemble a dynamic duo of perimeter cornerbacks, they finally have the pair in Bradberry and Slay. It will be exciting how the duo grows in year two.

Trevon Diggs, Dallas Cowboys: Trevon Diggs quietly had an excellent 2022 season. After picking off 11 passes in the year prior, Diggs only brought in three interceptions last season. However, he was far more consistent and prevented big plays on a regular basis. Diggs is one of the more exciting young defenders in the league and he is only getting better.

Second Team: Stephon Gilmore, Dallas Cowboys and Avonte Maddox, Philadelphia Eagles and Rachad Wildgoose, Washington Commanders

Safety

Jayron Kearse, Dallas Cowboys: Jayron Kearse has carved out a nice role for himself in Dallas as a strong safety. He can lurk in the intermediate level of the field, occasionally being used as a blitzer or nickel linebacker. He is a great piece in Dan Quinn’s defense.

Kamren Curl, Washington Commanders: Kamren Curl has been a steady presence in an inconsistent Washington secondary over the last three years. Curl’s size, physicality, and range make him a good last line of defense for the Commanders. If the Commanders get better cornerback play in 2023, Curl could turn in an even better season.

Second Team: Malik Hooker, Dallas Cowboys and Xavier McKinney, New York Giants

