Eagles News: Philadelphia’s sleeper breakout candidate

Kadarius Toney, Kayvon Thibodeaux lead breakout candidates for all 32 NFL teams - The Athletic

Philadelphia Eagles. DT Milton Williams. The Eagles have used a first-round pick on a defensive tackle in each of the past two drafts, but their 2021 third-round pick might be best positioned to surprise in the team’s quest to replace Javon Hargrave’s production. Defensive tackles typically take time to develop, and the 24-year-old Williams has looked good as a rotational player with six total sacks and 12 QB hits across his first two seasons. Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis will be the headliners for this young interior, but the supremely athletic Williams will have a chance to make an impact after dealing with some nagging injuries for parts of 2022.

Eye on the Enemy #145: Tyler Ireland on whether the Vikings are a real contender this year or a pretender in the NFC - BGN Radio

John Stolnis talks with Tyler Ireland from SB Nation’s Daily Norseman about Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, how the Vikings have fixed their defense and whether they’re a real contender this year, or a pretender in the NFC.

Training Camp Position Preview: Linebacker - PE.com

22.3 – Dean is typically known for the work he did downhill as a box-score stuffer in the structure of that Georgia defense in the run game, but don’t discount the value he brings on third down as well. Dean was very effective as a blitzer from the second level for the Bulldogs, earning a Pass Rush Win Rate of 22.3 in his final season on campus according to Pro Football Focus (a mark that would put him in the 90th percentile of linebackers drafted in the last decade). In coverage, according to PFF, he allowed an opposing passer rating of 70.5 – a number that would once again put him in the 90th percentile of ‘backers drafted since 2013.

Eagles mailbag: Explaining the signing of Dennis Kelly - NBCSP

If all goes to plan, I’m not sure we see much of Kelee Ringo in 2023. The Eagles have Darius Slay and James Bradberry back as their starters this season. So if those guys stay healthy, they’re obviously not going to leave the field. The Eagles’ nickel cornerback Avonte Maddox has dealt with injuries in recent seasons but Ringo (6-2, 207) isn’t an ideal fit inside. Could the Eagles think about a position switch for Ringo and get him some work at safety? Maybe. But they will probably bring him along at one position first. The big question for Ringo this summer is whether or not he looks like a legitimate backup outside cornerback as a rookie. Because the Eagles brought in veteran Greedy Williams in free agency this offseason but didn’t give him much guaranteed money. There are a few players fighting for back of the roster spots at cornerback and he’s one of them. If Ringo looks ready to be a backup, it might make Williams’ job less secure.

Ronald Darby to work out for Texans - PFT

Darby spent time with Washington, Philadelphia, and Buffalo before making his way to Denver. He has 373 tackles, eight interceptions, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery in 89 career games.

Dallas Cowboys players top All-NFC East defensive team - Blogging The Boys

Defensive Line: Micah Parsons, Haason Reddick, Dexter Lawrence, Daron Payne. We settled on Parsons and Reddick as our pass rushers because the former is arguably the best one in the entire NFL and the latter had a ton of sacks last year. There are certainly small cases for other players to make it, but if we can only have two then the conversation really is a simple one. Along the interior Dexter Lawrence had an amazing season for the New York Giants last year putting together a career year with 7.5 sacks. There is a case to be made that he is the best player on New York’s roster altogether, but that isn’t exactly saying much. Payne narrowly edged out Jonathan Allen in my mind but did have the better season last year so it is fair to reward him like the Washington Commanders actually did with a brand new deal. Hopefully Mazi Smith is a factor in this conversation a year from now.

Cole Beasley signing: New York Giants adding veteran wide receiver - Big Blue View

The New York Giants are signing wide receiver Cole Beasley, the team announced Friday afternoon. Beasley, 5-foot-8, 174 pounds, is a 34-year-old who will be entering his 12th NFL season. He played in just four regular season games last season, two with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and two with the Buffalo Bills. The Giants reportedly attempted to sign Beasley last season after the Buccaneers let him go early in the season. A deal was never worked out, though, and Beasley ending up signing with the Bills late in the season. Beasley played three full seasons for Buffalo from 2019-2022, and his offensive coordinator at the time was current Giants head coach Brian Daboll. Thus, there is tremendous familiarity.

Magic Johnson declares changing the team name is “on the table” - Hogs Haven

In the midst of the ownership change celebration, I made a minor commitment to myself - and, by extension, the readers of Hogs Haven: Hold off on talking about a new team name for at least 24 hours after the NFL vote to purge the Snyders from the franchise. And I was doing pretty well......until ESPN’s Don Van Natta went on the Rich Eisen show last night. The two got to talking about the ownership change, things that could be done to turn the franchise around, etc., and Van Natta offered up his thoughts on the prospects of another name change for Washington’s football franchise.

Why Bill Belichick is on the hot seat and could be let go by the Patriots - SB Nation

There aren’t many figures in the NFL who appear “untouchable.” It’s a realm of success so unattainable, so impossibly unlikely, that there’s almost nobody that feels like they can call their own shots in football. Bill Belichick has always been one of those people, but perhaps not for much longer. Increasing whispers out of New England are getting louder, and now it’s appearing like Belichick is on the hot seat. The Patriots’ lack of success since Tom Brady’s departure, paired with some significant personnel missteps has led to reports that owner Robert Kraft might actually be willing to pull the trigger and make a coaching change after this season.

