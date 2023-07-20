Eagles News: ESPN says Philadelphia has the NFL’s brightest future

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

2023 NFL Future Power Rankings: Projections for all 32 teams - ESPN+

1. Philadelphia Eagles. Reason for hope: Jeez, you name it. The Eagles have a loaded roster; a front office that has shown a deft ability to maintain and replenish through the draft, trades and free agency; a head coach who has established a Super Bowl-caliber culture in just two seasons; and an exciting, young franchise quarterback who’s locked in long-term and appears driven to be great. The Philadelphia sports fan might not be inclined toward optimism, but this team should be changing that. — Graziano. Reason for concern: Going into 2022, some wondered whether coach Nick Sirianni and quarterback Jalen Hurts were the right combination for the future of this team. Those concerns no longer exist. Instead, focus has shifted to the amount of talent on the coaching staff that has left the organization over the past few months. Both coordinators have gone on to become head coaches, leaving new offensive coordinator Brian Johnson and defensive coordinator Sean Desai to lead what is arguably the best roster in the NFL back to the Super Bowl — and win it this time. Can that duo get it done? — Riddick. Stat to know: Defensive tackle Jordan Davis was limited to only 217 defensive snaps during his rookie season but did show serious promise as a run-stuffer. His 41% run stop win rate as an interior rusher would have ranked seventh at the position had he qualified, and his 1.1 yards of push (vertical movement in the first 2.5 seconds of a run play, per ESPN metrics using NFL Next Gen Stats) would have ranked fifth. — Walder.

Dennis Kelly is returning to the Eagles - BGN

The Philadelphia Eagles are adding some more offensive line depth to their roster ahead of training camp. The team is signing free agent blocker Dennis Kelly, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero. Yes, that’s the same Dennis Kelly the Birds once traded to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for Dorial Green-Beckham. Whereas DGB flamed out relatively fast in Philly, Kelly carved out a successful NFL career. He made 32 starts in 74 total games played for the Titans from 2016 through 2020. Kelly then logged four starts in 10 games with the Green Bay Packers in 2021 before starting three games in 16 appearances with the Indianapolis Colts last season. All told, the Eagles’ 2012 fifth-round pick has 54 career starts and 130 games played under his belt. Kelly clearly brings some value to the Eagles’ offensive line situation when it comes to having an experienced backup.

Which current NFL starters could break their team’s franchise passing record? - SB Nation

Philadelphia Eagles. Record holder: Donovan McNabb (32,873 yds)Current QB: Jalen Hurts (7,906 yds). It’s a touch too early to say this is an absolute lock, but it’s very attainable. Hurts’ future is bright enough to easily become the best QB in the history of the Eagles. Chance to break record: 80 percent.

Thorn: 2023 Offensive Line Rankings - Establish The Run

1. Eagles (Jeff Stoutland) LT Jordan Mailata, LG Landon Dickerson, C Jason Kelce, RG Tyler Steen (R), RT Lane Johnson. Positional Spending Rank: 10 ($48.2M). Notes: The Eagles were my top-ranked unit heading into the 2022 season and remained in the top tier throughout the year. They are set to return four of their five starters (including their four best) and are replacing Isaac Seumalo with rookie fourth-rounder Tyler Steen from Alabama. Steen was a left tackle in college with the play strength and physicality suited to make a successful transition inside as a pro where he will be flanked by two Hall of Fame-caliber players in Lane Johnson and Jason Kelce. Led by arguably the game’s best developer of O-Line talent in Jeff Stoutland, this is a star-studded group with quality depth (Cam Jurgens, Jack Driscoll) who operate in a run-heavy scheme that is built around accentuating their talent.

Training Camp Position Preview: Edge Rusher - PE.com

Nolan Smith – The team’s second first-round pick was a two-time National Champion at Georgia, where he finished his career with 114 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, and 11.5 sacks. At the NFL Scouting Combine, Smith was the heaviest player to ever run a sub-4.4 (4.39) in the 40-yard dash and leap 40-plus inches (41.5) in the vertical jump.

Eagles training camp: Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham, and other issues that could sabotage the 2023 season - Inquirer

Nakobe Dean can’t handle it. Again, no one has been more bullish on Nakobe Dean than I have. He was the best player on that Georgia defense. But he’s an undersized middle linebacker at 5-foot-11 and 231 pounds. As a rookie last year, he wasn’t able to unseat ordinary veteran T.J. Edwards. And he’ll be asked to run a newly installed scheme as a first-time starter. No one will work under a more penetrating microscope this camp than Dean, but it’s as if he’s being set up to fail.

Past/Present: DeMarco Murray and Tony Pollard could have similar exits from Cowboys - Blogging The Boys

Eight years ago, the Dallas Cowboys decided to let a highly productive running back named DeMarco Murray walk away rather than give him a long-term contract. With Tony Pollard now officially playing 2023 on the franchise tag, could history be repeating itself? With Monday’s deadline now passed, Pollard and other franchise-tagged players who did not get new deals are ineligible for contract changes until the 2024 offseason. Pollard will either be tagged again by the Cowboys or become an unrestricted free agent. With Ezekiel Elliott gone and Pollard now the undisputed featured back, many are projecting a huge season for him. Last year he managed 1,007 rushing yards and made his first Pro Bowl despite splitting carries with Zeke. Even a modest uptick in touches could easily have Pollard among the league’s top producers in 2023.

Better or worse? For Giants, RB is all about Saquon Barkley - Big Blue View

The Giants are worse if Barkley decided to miss games and not play on his franchise tag. Barkley is a dynamic leader on the Giants who is a victim of the current running back market. Barkley isn’t doing anything wrong. He should look to extract as much money as possible; his plight is a sad reality bound to a deteriorating RB market. It’s unfortunate, but it’s the current state of the market at the running back position. The purpose of this article, though, is to state if the Giants running back room is better or worse than last season, and there’s no way they’re better if Saquon Barkley isn’t donning 26 on Sept. 10.

