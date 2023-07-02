Eagles News: PFF says Philadelphia has one of the NFL’s very best secondaries

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

2023 NFL secondary rankings: New York Jets, Miami Dolphins take top spots - PFF

3. Philadelphia Eagles. Projected starters: CB Darius Slay, CB James Bradberry, CB Avonte Maddox, S Reed Blankenship, S Terrell Edmunds. The Eagles lost two safeties in the playmaking C.J. Gardner-Johnson and the reliable Marcus Epps but reloaded in the draft and free agency. Slay was dominant at times this past season and ultimately earned the seventh 70.0-plus coverage grade of his career. The rest of the unit played consistently excellent football for most of the year, leading the Eagles to the Super Bowl. If one of the rookies steps up in 2023, the unit will be a force once again.

Eagles player review: Josh Jobe edition - PhillyVoice

I like Jobe’s chances of making the Eagles’ roster once again in 2023. My pecking order at cornerback would look something like this: Darius Slay, James Bradberry, Avonte Maddox, Zech McPhearson, Kelee Ringo, Josh Jobe. Because Slay will turn 33 in January and Bradberry will turn 30 in August, it would make sense for the Eagles to go with heavy numbers at cornerback so there’s youth in the pipeline. Jobe will just need to fend off guys like Greedy Williams, Mario Goodrich, and a couple of undrafted rookies in Eli Ricks and Mekhi Garner.

The Cowboys could solve the backup running back issue, and other problems with this trade - Blogging The Boys

The team made a difficult decision, releasing Ezekiel Elliott this offseason, followed by signing Tony Pollard to his franchise tender of 10.1M. To supplement the position, the Cowboys signed free agent runner Ronald Jones and drafted Deuce Vaughn in the sixth round of April’s draft. Still, the team could use another weapon in the backfield. The Dallas Cowboys should seriously consider trading with the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for Cordarrelle Patterson.

Better or worse: Giants have same edge players, but can they improve? - Big Blue View

A clean bill of health would be the primary way that the 2023 Giants’ edge position would surpass the 2022 unit. Furthermore, the group is an extra year into Wink Martindale’s defense, with another year of maturity and development. That alone should help the Giants improve this season. Adding Habakkuk Baldonado (Pitt) as an undrafted free agent should create competition. Baldonado is long and strong at the point of attack. He should compete with Tomon Fox and Elerson Smith for a roster spot. Fox was an undrafted rookie last season who played 327 snaps. New York values his presence, and another year on this defense should theoretically help him. The personnel is the same, but health and experience could lead to the growth necessary to maximize the talent in the group.

The 5 O’Clock Club: PFF names a Washington Commanders player as one of its 8 ‘bounceback’ players of 2023 - Hogs Haven

Honestly, when I saw that one of the Washington Commanders was named as a potential 2023 “Bounceback” player, I simply assumed that PFF was going to focus on Chase Young, who never looked quite right in the three games he played at the end of the Commanders’ 2022 season as he continued the rehabilitation of the knee he injured in ‘21. I was kind of shocked to see, instead, the name of running back Antonio Gibson, who had over 1,000 yards from scrimmage, the highest yards-per-touch average of his career, and a career-high of 11 touchdowns in 2022 (following a 10-TD effort in 2021). It became a little clearer, however, when I saw that it was a fantasy-football article.

