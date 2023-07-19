Dennis Kelly is returning to the Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are adding some more offensive line depth to their roster ahead of training camp. The team is signing free agent blocker Dennis Kelly, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

Yes, that’s the same Dennis Kelly the Birds once traded to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for Dorial Green-Beckham.

Whereas DGB flamed out relatively fast in Philly, Kelly carved out a successful NFL career. He made 32 starts in 74 total games played for the Titans from 2016 through 2020. Kelly then logged four starts in 10 games with the Green Bay Packers in 2021 before starting three games in 16 appearances with the Indianapolis Colts last season.

All told, the Eagles’ 2012 fifth-round pick has 54 career starts and 130 games played under his belt. Kelly clearly brings some value to the Eagles’ offensive line situation when it comes to having an experienced backup.

Kelly also offers a level of versatility. Take a look at his snap counts in the NFL by position (via Pro Football Focus).

Left tackle: 655 snaps

Left guard: 126 snaps

Right guard: 428 snaps

Right tackle: 2,543 snaps

Kelly can conceivably push for a job as the Eagles’ primary swing tackle. His main competition is Jack Driscoll, who’s had some injury issues in the past and is entering the last year of his rookie contract.

The Eagles’ tackle depth took a hit with Andre Dillard leaving to sign with the Titans. Signing Kelly creates more competition at that position and also potentially gives the Eagles some more insurance at guard.