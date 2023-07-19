Some NFL training camps open to rookies, Eagles report next week

The NFL is coming back to life as some rookies are reporting for camps around the league, but not in Philly. The Eagles have maintained a much more condensed offseason and preseason program the past few years, which includes having both the rookies and veterans all report for training camp on the same day, July 25.

Head coach Nick Sirianni often emphasizes that the team prioritizes the health of the players over everything else, and every decision they make has that in mind — including reduced physical workload. He relies a lot on walk-throughs and detailed meetings, and even gives plenty of rest days throughout the season.

Jason Kelce spoke this offseason about how one of the benefits to come from the COVID season in 2020, was discovering that they can play at a high level despite limited offseason workouts. It showed the league that they don’t need to put as much strain on their body in the months leading up to Week 1, and that’s something the Eagles have leaned into in the seasons since.

It’s ultimately great for the players, and for the vibe of the locker room with guys better able to stay fresh. But, it means that we have to wait a little longer before we get to fully immerse ourselves in Eagles football, and will have to watch the rest of the league start getting back to work instead. At least for six days.