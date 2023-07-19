All-NFC East Offense Team

Let’s make the best possible football team using only players from the NFC East!

Quarterback

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles: The NFC East has the two best quarterbacks in the conference and after 2022, the honor for top NFC signal caller belongs to Jalen Hurts. In his third season, Hurts won 14 out of 15 regular season games that he started and tied the franchise record for total touchdowns with 35. Only 24 years old, Hurts trajectory is still pointing upwards for the 2023 season

Second Team: Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Running Back

Saquon Barkley New York Giants: Few players are more enjoyable to watch at their best than Saquon Barkley. After a few injury mired seasons, Barkley helped carry a young Giants team to the playoffs in 2022. Assuming he can stay healthy in 2023, he should turn in another spectacular season with a much improved offense around him.

Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys: It is unfortunate Tony Pollard’s season ended in a leg injury and every hope should be to have him back healthy in 2023. The speedy back is a three down menace in the Dallas Cowboys offense and they’re a much more dangerous unit with him in the line up.

Second Team: Rashaad Penny, Philadelphia Eagles and Antonio Gibson, Washington Commanders

Wide Receiver

AJ Brown, Philadelphia Eagles: AJ Brown’s first season in Philadelphia was a resounding success. Brown set a career high by over 400 yards and also set a franchise receiving yardage record. He opened up the whole offense with his ability to stretch the field, making players around him better. AJ Brown is only 26 years old and figures to be a force in the NFC east for a long time.

Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders: Terry McLaurin is somehow underrated. He has produced great numbers since his rookie season without really having much at the quarterback position. McLaurin is a serious playmaker and will likely be a factor for Washington this year, regardless of who is throwing him the ball.

Second Team: DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles and CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

Tight End

Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles: Dallas Goedert has ascended since becoming the number one tight end in Philadelphia. Despite being the number three target in the Eagles offense, Goedert still makes an impact with his reliable hands and dangerous running ability after the catch. In 2023, he will continue being one of the best tight ends in the NFL.

Second Team: Darren Waller, New York Giants

Offensive Tackle

Andrew Thomas, New York Giants: Andrew Thomas had a rough start to his NFL career. After being a top five pick in the 2020 draft, Thomas struggled mightily as a rookie. Thomas showed serious signs of improvement in his second season, but it was last year where the left tackle really took off. In Brian Daboll’s offense, Andrew Thomas broke out as one of the best left tackles in all of football. There is all reason to expect Thomas continues his dominance in 2023.

Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles: Lane Johnson has been the best right tackle in football for a decade and that didn’t change in 2022. Johnson continues to be a force on the right side of the Eagles line, as a run blocker and especially as a pass blocker. The Eagles line will be one of the best in the NFL in 2023, if not the best, and Johnson will be a big reason why.

Second Team: Jordan Mailata, Philadelphia Eagles and Tyron Smith, Dallas Cowboys

Offensive Guard

Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys: Zack Martin has been a star since his first day in the NFL. The Cowboys ability to dominate the trenches over the last decade have been in large part because of Martin’s greatness and consistency. With a lot of moving pieces on the Cowboys line heading into next year, they can expect steady play out of Zack Martin.

Landon Dickerson, Philadelphia Eagles: Landon Dickerson really stepped up in year two. After an uneven rookie season, Dickerson settled in at left guard next to Jordan Mailata and quickly became one of the better guards in the league. Dickerson delivers punishing run blocking, but does some of his best work on passing downs. Heading into year three, it is fair to expect another leap from the former Alabama player.

Second Team: Tyler Smith, Dallas Cowboys and Sam Cosmi, Washington Commanders

Center

Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles: Who else? Jason Kelce is a Hall of Famer and the leader of the Eagles locker room. After speculation he’d retire this offseason, Kelce is running it back for another season in Philadelphia. He has shown no signs of slowing down and is the keystone of the Eagles fantastic line.

Second Team: Tyler Biadasz, Dallas Cowboys

