The Eagles’ entire 2023 NFL Draft class is now officially under contract

With the Philadelphia Eagles officially signing Kelee Ringo on Monday morning, all seven picks from the team’s 2023 NFL Draft class are now under contract.

As previously noted, the process of a team signing their rookies is usually a pretty straightforward formality. There are some very rare exceptions where players hold out (see: Joey Bosa in 2016 and Michael Crabtee in 2009) and miss training camp practices/regular season games.

But now we know for certain that the Eagles won’t have to worry about any rookie drama in this regard.

It did notably take Ringo a little longer to sign; Nolan Smith became the sixth of seven picks to ink his deal back on May 22. Ringo is signing just eight days before Eagles players report for training camp on July 25.

EAGLES DRAFT PICK CONTRACT PROJECTIONS

DT JALEN CARTER

Since Carter was a first-round pick, there’s also a fifth-year team option in his contract. Over The Cap offers a detailed explanation of the possible outcomes if exercised:

Basic: Players who do not meet any of the requirements below will be eligible for a fifth year base salary calculated from the average of the 3rd to 25th highest salaries at their position over the past five seasons. Playtime: These players will be eligible for a fifth year base salary calculated from the average of the 3rd to 20th highest salaries at their position over the past five seasons, provided that their snap counts over their first three seasons meet one of the following three criteria: 1) 75% or greater in two of their first three seasons 2) an average of 75% or greater over all three seasons 3) 50% or greater over all three seasons One Pro Bowl: Players who are named to exactly one Pro Bowl on the original ballot (not as an alternate) will be eligible for a fifth year base salary equal to the transition tender at their position. Multiple Pro Bowls: Players who are named to two or three Pro Bowls on the original ballot (not as an alternate) will be eligible for a fifth year base salary equal to the franchise tender at their position. Upon being exercised, the fifth year option is fully guaranteed, and any base salary in the player’s fourth year that was not fully guaranteed will become so.

LB NOLAN SMITH

Since Smith was a first-round pick, there’s also a fifth-year team option in his contract. Over The Cap offers a detailed explanation of the possible outcomes if exercised:

Basic: Players who do not meet any of the requirements below will be eligible for a fifth year base salary calculated from the average of the 3rd to 25th highest salaries at their position over the past five seasons. Playtime: These players will be eligible for a fifth year base salary calculated from the average of the 3rd to 20th highest salaries at their position over the past five seasons, provided that their snap counts over their first three seasons meet one of the following three criteria: 1) 75% or greater in two of their first three seasons 2) an average of 75% or greater over all three seasons 3) 50% or greater over all three seasons One Pro Bowl: Players who are named to exactly one Pro Bowl on the original ballot (not as an alternate) will be eligible for a fifth year base salary equal to the transition tender at their position. Multiple Pro Bowls: Players who are named to two or three Pro Bowls on the original ballot (not as an alternate) will be eligible for a fifth year base salary equal to the franchise tender at their position. Upon being exercised, the fifth year option is fully guaranteed, and any base salary in the player’s fourth year that was not fully guaranteed will become so.

OG TYLER STEEN

S SYDNEY BROWN

CB KELEE RINGO

QB TANNER MCKEE

DT MORO OJOMO