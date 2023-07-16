Eagles News: Philadelphia’s top 3 players to build around

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Three players to build around for every NFC team - PFF

Philadelphia Eagles. QB Jalen Hurts, WR A.J. Brown, EDGE Josh Sweat. The Eagles list here could be 10 names long, and while Josh Sweat may appear to be a confusing choice from Philadelphia’s absolutely loaded defense, he’s the youngest stud on a unit that boasts a ton of veteran talent. Three NFL edge defenders earned run-defense and pass-rush grades above 80.0 in 2022: Nick Bosa, Maxx Crosby and Josh Sweat. The reunion of two old friends in Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown led to immediate fireworks and a trip to the Super Bowl, and there’s no reason they can’t get back to the big game a few more times. Brown is one of three wide receivers to rank in the top 10 in receiving grade in each of the past three seasons, joining Davante Adams and Justin Jefferson. Meanwhile, Hurts silenced any remaining doubters with an 80.6 passing grade in 2022, which he capped off with an incredible Super Bowl performance outside of one tough play where he fumbled.

Mailbag: When are the Eagles going to add a linebacker? - PhillyVoice

Question from @BigsWinz: When will the Eagles sign a veteran LB that you’ve been promising? It makes sense that they haven’t added one yet. Why? Well, there’s a lot of uncertainty about what they have, both at the starting spots and their depth. Is Nakobe Dean ready to be a three-down guy? Is Nicholas Morrow any good? Is Christian Elliss more than just a special teamer? I think that once they get answers to some of those questions, they can decide whether they need a starting-level linebacker or just more depth. But I do think it’s clear that they need more playable linebackers.

In Netflix’s ‘Quarterback,’ Patrick Mahomes can’t avoid Meek Mill and the Eagles get in Kirk Cousins’ head - Inquirer

“Yeah, so, State of the Union, I feel like the Eagles game obviously was a disaster,” a disembodied Cousins says over shots of the Vikings facility two days after the loss. “So, you know, you’ve got to make sure that you don’t allow that — you don’t want to see the road-game failure spill over into a second one. And then allow that to become a thing. ”It’s only then that it’s revealed that Cousins is talking to the team psychologist Bownell Mack. Cousins adds that he’s been seeing psychologists for years “mainly as a way to vent.” Venting about the Eagles to your therapist? I didn’t realize how much the Vikings quarterback has in common with Philly fans.

DeSean Jackson hints he is retiring - PFT

Longtime NFL wide receiver DeSean Jackson appears ready to call it a career. Jackson posted on Instagram today, “Did it my way 15 years strong!! Neva anotha like it!” in a message that has been widely perceived as a retirement announcement, although Jackson didn’t specifically say that. Realistically, the 36-year-old Jackson may be done whether he wants to be or not. Last year he managed just nine catches while playing for the Ravens, his sixth NFL team.

Speed Bump - Iggles Blitz

I had mixed feelings on DeSean. I loved his speed and playmaking, but he frustrated me at times. He caught a deep ball in Dallas as a rookie and then let go of it before getting into the end zone. You score, then you celebrate. DeSean had done the same thing in a high school all-star game so this wasn’t an anomaly. That side of him just wasn’t something I loved. There is no denying he is one of the greatest deep threats in league history. He only had one season where he didn’t have a play of 50 or more yards. He avereraged 22.5 yards per catch in 2010. That’s almost a quarter of the field on every catch. Insane. DeSean averaged 17.6 ypc for his career. That is an amazing figure for someone who played 15 seasons. Normally a guy will slow down as he gets older and the average will drop a bit. DeSean kept his speed. His issue was struggleing to stay healthy. He was like a sports car that was great at times, but spent too much time in the garage as it got older.

Former Pro Bowler Malik Jackson retiring after 10 NFL seasons - AP

Former Pro Bowl defensive tackle Malik Jackson is retiring after 10 NFL seasons. Jackson made the announcement Friday on the NFL Network. “That was the goal. Ten to 12 years was my goal,” Jackson said. “I was able to get to a point where I was doing OK. I was doing pretty well for myself. I did enough. I have a daughter, and I need to go home and be with her and start living life.”

DeAndre Hopkins expected to sign with Tennessee Titans - Music City Miracles

Dianna Russini of ESPN is reporting that DeAndre Hopkins is expected to sign with the Tennessee Titans. This is a huge get for the Titans. Hopkins is 31 years old, but was really good last year. He is a really big upgrade to the Titans WR room. I am probably overstating it here, but this makes the Titans the favorite in the AFC South. Their defense is going to be really good, and with the addition of DHop, the offense now has a chance to be good. They just need year two leaps from Treylon Burks and Chig Okonkwo. I would bet good money on those happening.

Cowboys over/under: 1,000 receiving yards for Brandin Cooks - Blogging The Boys

The Cowboys wide receiver room last year was underwhelming to say the least. The Cowboys front office identified that problem and took action to ensure that it would not be the case once again here in 2023. The addition of Brandin Cooks to pair with CeeDee Lamb was an important move for the Cowboys. The best move of the Cowboys offseason was a clear signal the Cowboys brass believe in this year’s team, and very much feels like a move for the here and now. Adding Cooks not only gives this offense a productive and experienced number two receiver, it takes pressure off of Michael Gallup as he looks to regain his old form after his knee injury two seasons ago, and provides insurance for the unit if he is unable to do so.

Kayvon Thibodeaux’s development is crucial for Giants - Big Blue View

Kayvon Thibodeaux was drafted to be a star. Whether that’s fair or not for a player entering his second season, the lineage of great New York Giants pass rushers is too strong for Thibodeaux not to be compared to past All-Pros every time he steps on the field. It’s not just the media placing those expectations on Thibodeaux. Michael Strahan recently declared “this is a guy I know is gonna be a great player for the Giants.” Thibodeaux himself has said he wants to be a Hall of Famer one day. How much closer will he come to realizing that goal in his second NFL season?

11 NFL training camp battles that will shape the 2023 season - SB Nation

Indianapolis Colts: Gardner Minshew vs. Anthony Richardson. There are a number of reasons to be excited about rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson. Of course there is the talent and potential, as Richardson’s combination of athleticism and arm talent is rare. Then there is the fact that he could not have landed in a better spot than Indianapolis under new head coach Shane Steichen. Fresh off turning Jalen Hurts from a second-round backup into a potential MVP, Steichen has a road map to use for Richardson’s development. But the team drafted Richardson to be their quarterback of the next decade, not just the next few months. That means long-term goals, and not short-term gains, will be the focus. If taking their time with Richardson is the best for his progress, that will be their approach. And with Gardner Minshew in the same QB room, another QB who knows Steichen’s offense, the Colts can afford to take their time. Seeing if Richardson wins this job, or if Minshew becomes the best option to start the season, will be fascinating to watch this summer.

