Eagles News: NFL insiders say Philadelphia has two of the NFL’s very best offensive tackles

4. Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles. Highest ranking: 2 | Lowest ranking: Unranked. Age: 33 | Last year’s ranking: 7. Johnson showed once again his capabilities when healthy. Dating back to 2017, he has made first-team All-Pro in two of the past three seasons in which he played 15 games, including 2022. He tied for the league lead in pass block win rate among offensive tackles at 95%.. “Premier player,” an AFC scout said. “Incredibly gifted athlete with force.” But one NFC exec believes Johnson is overhyped and plays in a run-pass-option offense that helps him limit sacks. “He gets a lot of credit for being noisy and playing on a good team,” the exec said. [...] 5. Jordan Mailata, Philadelphia Eagles. Highest ranking: 1 | Lowest ranking: Unranked. Age: 26 | Last year’s ranking: Honorable mention. Mailata is a unique NFL success story, a former rugby player with no football experience who used his massive 6-foot-8, 345-pound frame to become a premier left tackle. “He’s a man,” said a high-ranking NFL official who voted Mailata No. 1. An NFC exec added: “He’s kind of figured out the game of football, and if you’re a pass-rusher it’s like, ‘How do I get around or through this guy?’” Renowned Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland deserves much credit for his work with Mailata, who should be poised for his first Pro Bowl soon enough. Mailata’s 40 starts are the most by any player chosen in the seventh round of the 2018 draft. “I get the hype — he’s a talented athlete — but he gets beat a good amount,” a high-ranking NFL scout said.

It is not a coincidence the Eagles are able to pummel opponents on the ground or through the air, given they boast an elite set of bookends on the edges. Johnson and Mailata are monstrous blockers with nimble feet and nasty attitudes. The tandem’s toughness and tenacity enable the Eagles to play smash-mouth football on the edges while mixing in RPOs and play-action passes to keep opponents on their heels. With Johnson and Mailata displaying the athleticism, agility and body control to excel as blockers on the move, the Eagles’ diverse offensive attack is keyed by the play of their dynamic edge players.

It wasn’t that long ago that Howie Roseman made what quickly became a bad decision when he chose to draft Jalen Reagor over Justin Jefferson in 2020. The move was heavily criticized almost immediately after it was made, and we’ve all had to live with those consequences in the seasons since — especially every time Jefferson sets a new record or wins another award. But, it’s now 2023 and the Eagles have A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith so it’s all in the past. Interestingly, however, Jefferson recently named his Top 5 quarterbacks during a trip to Brazil and included Jalen Hurts — along with Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, Joe Burrow, and Josh Allen — in his list and not his own, Vikings QB, Kirk Cousins.

Dawk left in free agency after the 2008 season. Safety was unsettled for a while, but that changed when the Eagles signed Malcolm Jenkins in 2014. He brought stability, leadership and playmaking ability to the deep patrol. Rodney McLeod joined Jenkins in 2016 and gave the Eagles another special pair of safeties. They were key to the 2017 defense finishing 4th in points and yards allowed. They also won a big game vs the Pats at the end of the year, in case you forgot. I have no idea why the Saints let Jenkins go. He was 26 years old, productive and a high character guy. What a terrible decision, but it worked out great for the Eagles. Jenkins became a key player and team leader for the Eagles. He was everything you want in a safey. He was smart and tough. He was versatile. He could line up in the slot or back deep. He could play the run. Jenkins was a perfect fit for the Eagles and the city of Philadelphia. He was a tough, emotional player that quickly became a fan favorite. Jenkins was 2nd on the team in tackles in 2017. He had 2 INTs, a FF and a sack. McLeod was 5th on the team in tackles and had 3 INTs. Jim Schwartz liked interchangeable safeties. McLeod and Jenkins weren’t twins, but both could do it all. That gave Schwartz the freedom to be creative with his play-calls. Both players had key moments in the Super Bowl.

Dak Prescott is polarizing. National media makes things worse concerning him, as the controversy driven shows know full well that throwing shade at the Cowboys quarterback makes for big ratings. Unfortunately, the fact the team has not gotten out of the divisional round with him as quarterback provides ample fuel to the fire. The assumption for many fans is that his issues with turnovers last season should be correctable, and he and the coaches are on top of it. His high interception rate last year is explained as him having to take risks in unfavorable down-and-distance situations to try and extend drives. So far, he has tended to come back from things like that. The concern is that they don’t go away for good. The offensive success this year is more dependent on Prescott’s performance than any other individual. If he isn’t right, it’s going to be a long, long season.

At 34 years old, Taylor is just looking to fill out a roster as a backup quarterback. Since the Giants’ lone other quarterback on the 90-man roster is undrafted free agent Tommy DeVito, the team is counting on Taylor to be durable as the second quarterback. Jones had some injury problems in 2020 and 2021 before finally staying healthy in 2022, so it is important for the Giants to have someone competent at the position to back him up. Taylor is a savvy veteran who shouldn’t blow up the offense a la Jake Fromm and Mike Glennon. Ultimately, the Giants hope that Taylor will see as little action this season as he did last year, and for the same reasons.

The United States will get its first taste of professional cricket on Thursday night with the launch of the inaugural season of Major League Cricket (MLC). Six teams will compete in T20, the quickest version of the game, with matches taking part across two sites with some serious star power on display for its first season. If you’ve never watched cricket before, you’re curious about the sport, or just want to see what it’s all about then buckle in, because here’s everything you need to know in order be prepared for the first ball on Thursday night.

