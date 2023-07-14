Justin Jefferson names Jalen Hurts, not Kirk Cousins, among Top 5 NFL QBs

It wasn’t that long ago that Howie Roseman made what quickly became a bad decision when he chose to draft Jalen Reagor over Justin Jefferson in 2020. The move was heavily criticized almost immediately after it was made, and we’ve all had to live with those consequences in the seasons since — especially every time Jefferson sets a new record or wins another award.

But, it’s now 2023 and the Eagles have A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith so it’s all in the past. Interestingly, however, Jefferson recently named his Top 5 quarterbacks during a trip to Brazil and included Jalen Hurts — along with Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, Joe Burrow, and Josh Allen — in his list and not his own, Vikings QB, Kirk Cousins.

Top 5 Quarterbacks da NFL para o Justin Jefferson + cara mais difícil de enfrentar. pic.twitter.com/nc7FhYy0t8 — Danilo Lacalle (@danlacalle) July 1, 2023

It’s one of those situations where Jefferson is absolutely correct in the choices he made, but honesty over loyalty isn’t always each to come by — let’s not forget that CB Jerry Jacobs recently put his teammate, Lions QB Jared Goff, in his Top 5.

Jefferson to the Eagles is a storyline that’s run it’s course, but I’d be curious how much the Vikings’ WR wishes that Roseman would have called him instead of Reagor that night three years ago.