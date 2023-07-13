Eagles’ odds to win the Super Bowl got better after the NFL Draft

It’s hard to make it to the Super Bowl in back-to-back seasons — we know that all too well after the 2018 Eagles team fell surprisingly short. Still, with Jalen Hurts at the helm and the litany of talent on both sides of the ball, the Philadelphia Eagles opened at +1000 to win the biggest game of the 2023 season. Those odds got even shorter through the early months of the offseason, moving to +850 in late-March and then +750 on May 1st.

Despite losing both coordinators and a handful of critical starters, the Eagles were able to promote from within and rebuild the defensive staff while also adding a lot of talent through both free agency and the draft. Howie Roseman was credited with one of the best drafts in the league this year, adding two highly-regarded talents with their first round picks — Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith — not to mention a trade that resulted in D’Andre Swift coming back home to Philly.

Hurts and other team leaders have been vocal about this offseason being a clean slate and fresh start. All the success they had in 2022 means nothing as they prepare for the 2023 season, it only serves as a foundation from which to hopefully continue building.

At +750, the Eagles have the third-shortest odds to win Super Bowl LVIII. They’re behind the Kansas City Chiefs (+600) and San Francisco 49ers (+700). The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals are tied behind them at +850. As far as the NFC East goes, the Dallas Cowboys are +1400, the New York Giants are +4000, and the Washington Commanders are among the long-shots at +6000.