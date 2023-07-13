Eagles News: Jalen Carter is being sued

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Former Georgia staffer sues school, Eagles’ Jalen Carter - ESPN

Victoria Bowles, who survived the fatal car wreck that killed a University of Georgia football player and recruiting staffer on Jan. 15, has filed a lawsuit against the UGA Athletic Association and Philadelphia Eagles rookie Jalen Carter, whom police accused of racing the SUV being driven by a recruiting staffer when it wrecked. The lawsuit, filed in state court in Gwinnett County on Wednesday by Bowles, a former recruiting analyst for the university, accuses the UGA athletic association of negligence and contradicts public statements by Bulldogs football coach Kirby Smart and other officials, who have claimed that recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy shouldn’t have been driving the leased SUV when it left the road and struck trees and utility poles.

Is Jalen Hurts underrated or overrated? - BGN

Heading into the 2022 NFL season, there was a lot of hesitancy around naming Jalen Hurts the Eagles’ next franchise quarterback, but over the subsequent months he did more than most ever imagined and had an MVP-caliber performance in the Super Bowl. None of that was expected heading in the season, and yet, just one year later, Hurts is the highest paid player in franchise history and the new face of the team. It’s totally warranted. The QB has done everything right, on and off the field. He might not be the most verbose or enthusiastic quarterback the team has ever had, but in videos released by the team, you can see that he is a fierce leader and lets his actions match his words. So, just a year after he was underestimated, Hurts is now expected to lead the team back to the postseason and get that Super Bowl victory they missed by thiiiiiiis much. But, is that kind of follow-up performance realistic?

Eagles’ Dallas Goedert: Jalen Hurts is top-two quarterback in NFL - NFL.com

Despite the hype surrounding Hurts’ 2022 campaign and the optimism that brings for 2023, Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert recently told the Pardon My Take podcast that he doesn’t think Hurts gets enough credit for being one of the best QBs in the NFL. “I think Jalen has to be at the top,” Goedert said in a video posted Wednesday. “If you don’t, you’re just trying to use his name. You can say he’s got good talent around him. No, he’s a dog. He’s really good. I think he should be top three, top two. It’s hard to take anything away from Patrick (Mahomes). You go down that list and there’s probably 10 quarterbacks that could be in the top five. Depends on what fan base you are. But personally speaking, Jalen is in the top two.”

Eagles’ James Bradberry delivers shoes for Philly seniors — and has gotten a running start to training camp - Inquirer

Eagles All-Pro cornerback James Bradberry can still vividly recall memories as a child with his late grandmother, Glennie Marie Wilson, back in the family’s hometown of Pleasant Grove, Ala. As Bradberry and his younger sister, Takia, developed into their teenage years in a single-parent household, their mother, Rosie, helped move Wilson into a nearby retirement community. When Bradberry wasn’t playing youth football or basketball, he often visited his grandmother, and he remembers interacting with her elderly neighbors. Bradberry experienced a full-circle moment Tuesday afternoon when he and his 3-year-old daughter, Xena, visited residents at the Simpson House senior care facility in West Philadelphia.“It means a lot, truly,” Bradberry said. “I’m doing this, first and foremost, really on behalf of my grandmother because she had a similar experience, and remembering the process we had to go through with her.

Five Eagles who could play bigger roles than expected this season - The Athletic

Terrell Edmunds, S. Edmunds signed a one-year, $2 million contract with just $600,000 guaranteed, according to Over The Cap, and it seems he’s probably on the roster as a placeholding starter until third-round rookie Sydney Brown and second-year player Reed Blankenship are ready to take over as the starting safety tandem. But maybe there’s more upside? Edmunds should be a known commodity, having started for five seasons with the Steelers as a 2018 first-round pick. The league did not seem to value him highly, given the tepid market for him in free agency each of the past two offseasons. If you’re trying to talk yourself into him overachieving in Philadelphia, there’s the possibility that a new scheme serves him better or that playing with a better group of cornerbacks boosts his game. Even if he’s merely steady, that might be enough for him to hold down a full-time job. After all, Sydney Brown is still a third-round rookie despite the internal optimism surrounding him, and Blankenship started just four games in his surprise rookie season. It’s worth remembering the Eagles, with Desai’s background as a safety specialist, chose Edmunds out of a relatively deep group of veterans with starting experience.

Young Cowboys cornerbacks entering their third year are on thin ice - Blogging The Boys

As second- and third-round picks from the 2021 NFL Draft, Kelvin Joseph and Nahshon Wright were supposed to already be steady contributors on the Cowboys defense. But neither has really carved out a role and now their jobs should be on the line when Dallas heads into its 2023 training camp. Joseph and Wright were drafted during a period of major transition at cornerback. Chidobe Awuzie left in free agency and there wasn’t much else on the roster behind Trevon Diggs, Anthony Brown and Jourdan Lewis. Dallas needed more players immediately and for the future. Unfortunately, despite being Day 2 picks, neither player has done much in their first two years. In fact, they allowed fifth-round rookie DaRon Bland to leapfrog them on the depth chart last season. Even Israel Mukuamu, a sixth-round pick from their own draft who mostly played safety, is projected to have a larger role in 2023.

Better or worse? New York Giants quarterback position - Big Blue View

The biggest fear would be that Jones, asked to do more in the passing game and create more big plays downfield with his upgraded receiving arsenal, would regress in the areas of decision-making and turnovers. Another fear, of course, would be that the version of Jones we saw in 2022 — a guy who made a lot of winning plays at critical times — was a mirage. Maybe he will show in 2023 that he isn’t a franchise quarterback after all. Maybe 2022 is as good as it gets for Jones. There is also the ‘what if he gets hurt?’ question. The 2022 season was the first time in four years Jones did not miss time due to injury. What if, even if Jones is playing well, he misses significant time to injury? What if Tyrod Taylor has to play and he shows us why he is a backup and not a starter?

Thoughts on Saquon Barkley’s Contract Situation - Over The Cap

Ultimately it is just hard to make a case that turning down a Giants deal makes sense for him even if it is well under what the players were earning a few years ago. I can understand turning it down on emotions but the rules are heavily weighed against the players in situations like this. It is the best of all his options that include playing on the tag or sitting out the tag only to face the same situation next year or the total disaster scenario of sitting out two years.

Josh Harris purchase of the Commanders — an NFL franchise with huge upside opportunity - Hogs Haven

The ESPN article details other revenue opportunities as well. One of the most significant is stadium naming rights, which the article claims could be worth as much as $30m per year. The article also discusses the high-value real estate that Harris takes over with the purchase, as well as future revenue streams related to sports betting, which seems to offer nearly limitless potential. All in all, while Josh Harris is paying a record-setting $6.05 billion price for the distressed asset that is the Washington Commanders, he is buying into one of the most lucrative businesses in the world, and one that has history of sustained growth and success. With what appears to be a rubber-stamp vote just over a week away, Josh Harris is about to add a substantial new investment to his sports portfolio, and expand his presence in the exclusive club that is NFL ownership; it’s good work, if you can get it.

“Serious” issues complicate final legal negotiations between NFL, Daniel Snyder - PFT

The NFL is close to approving a sale of the Commanders from Daniel Snyder to Josh Harris. Unless it isn’t. According to the Washington Post, lingering concerns regarding responsibility for potential future liability “threaten to complicate” the final process of closing the deal between Snyder and Harris. An unnamed source described the issues to the Post as “significant.” “Hopefully it gets resolved,” the source told the Post. “But at this point, it’s serious.” Snyder has long demanded indemnification from his soon-to-be-former partners for legal issues that could arise in the future. The issues reportedly are “related at least in part” to the pending Jon Gruden litigation arising from the leaking of emails he sent to former Commanders executive Bruce Allen.

Damar Hamlin presenting the Bills training staff with an ESPY is a must-watch - SB Nation

The most emotional moment of the 2023 ESPY Awards on Wednesday night belongs to Damar Hamlin, who fought back tears and had to gather himself to choke out the words that the Buffalo Bills' training staff were winning the Pat Tillman Award for Service.

