BGN open thread: What about Eagles training camp are you most looking forward to?

Two more weeks.

That’s basically all that’s left until the Philadelphia Eagles’ 2023 season gets underway. Once we get by this week and next, players will be reporting to the NovaCare Complex in South Philly on Tuesday, July 25 ahead of the team’s first full practice on Wednesday, July 26.

As we continue to pass time in the dead zone together, we’re wondering ... what about Eagles training camp are you most looking forward to?

For me, it’s as simple as the Eagles being back in action. Daily practice notes and recap podcasts for BGN Radio. Getting geared up for the upcoming season ... with the goal of Super Bowl redemption in mind.

If we’re to drill down a bit more into the specifics, though, what intrigues you most heading into camp? Is it a certain position battle? The progress of young players, such as Nakobe Dean and Jordan Davis? Perhaps new rookies Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith? Notable changes with the coaching staff with Brian Johnson and Sean Desai as the new coordinators?

Let’s hear what’s on your mind! Let us know in the comments.